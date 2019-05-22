Technology News
Toreto Flexo Bluetooth Headphones With Retractable Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched in India

Possibly the only wireless headphones that double up as a hairband

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 16:31 IST
The Toreto Flexo is now available in India at Rs. 2,299

Highlights
  • It supports Bluetooth 5 and retractable earbuds
  • It promises 10 hours of playback time
  • The Toreto Flexo is priced at Rs. 2,299

Audio accessory company Toreto has just launched a new pair of neckband earphones called Flexo. They feature a foldable design and can be worn around the neck or like normal headphones too, thanks to small ridges along the inside of the band. The headphones are available online for a price of Rs. 2,299 and come with a one year warranty.

One of the highlight features of the Toreto Flexo is its retractable earbuds, similar to what we've seen on LG's Tone Active series of neckband earphones. In this case, the neckband is collapsible, which should make it easier to carry around, in case you don't want to weak it around your neck at all times. What's interesting is that the neckband also has some ridges on the inside, which double up as a hairband, in case you wan to wear it over your head. The earbuds can be retracted back, with the help of a dedicated button.

In terms of features, the Toreto Flexo is sweat-proof, although there's no official IP rating. It promises 10 hours of continuous music playback on one charge and takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, which is nice to see. The headphone also has multiple buttons for managing music playback and a voice dealing function. Toreto doesn't mention the type of drivers or if the headphones support high-resolution audio codecs.

The Flexo is an interesting take on the traditional neckband style headphones such as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. It's yet to be seen how comfortable the ridges would be in the long run, when you have the band around your neck.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toreto, Bluetooth headphones, wireless earphones
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

