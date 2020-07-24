Technology News
Tecno Hipods H2 With Environment Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

Tecno Hipods H2 feature smart touch controls for music playback and phone calls.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 July 2020 17:41 IST
Tecno Hipods H2 earbuds are equipped with an Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology

Highlights
  • Tecno Hipods H2 will go on sale on July 27 on Amazon
  • The earbuds offer IPX4 certification for protection in rain
  • Tecno Hipods H2 can run for six hours on a single charge

Tecno Hipods H2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have launched in India as the latest earphones offering from the Chinese brand. The TWS earbuds offer Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with smart touch controls for music playback and phone calls. The earbuds will go on sale in India from July 27. The Tecno Hipods H2 TWS earbuds are equipped with an Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology for better sound quality and come with IPX4 certification for water resistance. They will go on sale in two colour options.

Tecno Hipods H2 price in India, availability

The Tecno Hipods H2 truly wireless earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 1,999. It comes in two colour options – Black and White. The earbuds will be available for sale on Amazon from July 27 at 12pm (noon) IST. It will also be available at Tecno's retail network of over 35,000 outlets across the country.

Tecno Hipods H2 features

The Tecno Hipods H2 have an in-ear design and offers stereo sound effect augmented by Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology. It packs a 45mAh battery that is touted to run for six hours on single charge, and up to 24 hours when used with its charging case. Tecno claims that 15 minutes of charging will ensure two hours of battery life.

The Tecno Hipods H2 comes with ENC technology that helps ensure less ambient sound while on calls. It also supports dual microphones as well. As mentioned, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for protection from rain or sweat.

Smart touch controls allow the user to control calls, music, volume, and activate the built-in voice assistant as well. Tecno notes that the Hipods H2 have latency of just 120ms, enabling sync between audio and video. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Tecno Hipods H2 also come with a smart pop-up interface for instant pairing and one-click connection.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
