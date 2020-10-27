TCL TS3015 soundbar has been launched in India, and is priced at Rs. 8,999. The new 2.1-channel soundbar from TCL is available on Amazon and Flipkart, and has a wireless subwoofer, along with multiple wireless and wired connectivity methods. This is the first audio product launched by TCL officially in India, expanding on the company's product range, which also includes smart TVs and air conditioners. The launch comes soon after TCL launched its new range of QLED and LED TVs in India, including the popular C715 range.

TCL TS3015 Soundbar price and availability

The TCL TS3015 soundbar is the first audio product officially launched in India by TCL, and is priced at Rs. 8,999. The soundbar is available on Amazon and Flipkart for now, and goes up against other affordable options from brands such as Blaupunkt, Xiaomi and Philips. Although priced a fair bit higher than the Mi Soundbar, the TCL TS3015 has the advantage of a dedicated wireless subwoofer at under Rs. 10,000, which not too many brands offer.

TCL TS3015 Soundbar specifications and features

By specifications, the TCL TS3015 is impressive for the price, with a rated sound output of 180W through its 2.1-channel system. The main bar speaker has two audio channels, while the subwoofer dedicatedly handles low-end frequencies. The advantage of the wireless subwoofer is flexibility in positioning, as the subwoofer can be placed at some distance from the main bar speaker with no exposed wires. However, you will of course need to plug the wireless subwoofer into a power outlet.

The TCL TS3015 soundbar supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5, HDMI ARC, Optical, and 3.5mm, and can be used as a standalone media player using its TF card slot. TCL states that the soundbar will fit well with its televisions, but the various connectivity options mean that you can use the TS3015 with most televisions, tablets, and smartphones.

