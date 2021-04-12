Technology News
TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India

All the three earphones will be available on Flipkart and select retailers from April 15.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2021 18:08 IST
TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL MoveAudio S150 have 13mm drivers for punchy bass

Highlights
  • TCL MoveAudio S150 and MoveAudio S200 were launched in White colour
  • TCL ACTV500 will be available in Copper Dust colour
  • TCL ACTV500 have an IPX5 rating for water resistance

TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200 and ACTV500 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Monday. As for the biggest features, the MoveAudio S150 earphones have an ergonomic design, 13mm drivers, and IPX4 rating for water resistance. The MoveAudio S200 earbuds are said to offer punchy bass, while the ACTV500 are aimed at fitness enthusiasts. They feature water-repellent driver diaphragm and microphone mesh. All the three earphones are claimed to offer large battery backup.

TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200 and ACTV500 TWS earphones price, availability

The TCL MoveAudio S150 are priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available in Classic White colour. Similarly, the TCL MoveAudio S200 will also be available in Classic White colour, and are priced in India at Rs. 3,999. The TCL ACTV500 earphones price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499, and they will be available in Copper Dust colour.

As per TCL, all the three TWS earphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and select retail outlets at these introductory prices from April 15. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more clarification on the duration of the introductory period. This report will be updated when we hear back.

TCL MoveAudio S150 specifications

TCL MoveAudio S150 TWS earphones feature 13mm drivers, which are said to produce natural, authentic sound with powerful bass. They come equipped with Bluetooth v5.0. Furthermore, the earbuds have a touch-sensitive surface that can be used to control music as well as activate voice assistants. They come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

As per the company, the MoveAudio S150 TWS earphones provide up to 3.5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 20 hours of playtime with the charging case. It features fast charging technology, and is claimed to offer up to an hour of playtime with 15 minutes of charging.

TCL MoveAudio S200 specifications

The USP of the TCL MoveAudio S200 is the electronic noise cancellation (ENC) technology that filters out background noise. The earphones' two dual beaming forming mics automatically focus on the voice so that the listener can hear clear sound even if the speaker is in a noisy environment.

The TCL MoveAudio S200 TWs earphones are claimed to offer up to 3.5 hours of run time on a single charge, and offer a total of 23 hours of battery life with the charging case. These earphones also come with Bluetooth v5.0, and are claimed to offer 120ms low latency.

TCL ACTV500 specifications

TCL ACTV500 are fitted with 6mm drivers to deliver a clear sound and punchy bass. They are claimed to offer a total of 33 hours of battery life, and can be charged with a USB Type-C charging port. These earphones come with IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

TCL ACTV500 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

TCL ACTV500 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour Copper
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

TCL MoveAudio S150, TCL MoveAudio S150 price in India, TCL MoveAudio S150 specifications, TCL MoveAudio S200, TCL MoveAudio S200 price in India, TCL MoveAudio S200 Specifications, TCL ACTV500, TCL ACTV500 Price in India, TCL ACTV500 Specifications, TCL
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India
