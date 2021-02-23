TCL has launched a range of new wired and wireless earphones and headphones in India. The range includes three wireless neckband style in-ear headphones going by the marketing name TCL SOCL200BT, TCL ACTV100BT, and TCL ELIT200NC. There are about four vibrant wired in-ear headphones that go by the names TCL SOCL100, TCL SOCL200, TCL SOCL300, and TCL ACTV100 and two wired over-the-ear headphones called TCL MTRO200, and TCL ELIT400NC have also been launched. The TCL ELIT400NC and ELIT 200NC models are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC). The company says that it will launch truly wireless earbuds in the Indian market soon.

TCL wireless neckband style in-ear headphones range

Starting with the wireless range, TCL has announced the ELIT200NC in-ear headphones with 12.2mm Hi-Res audio drivers. These are priced at Rs. 2,299 in India. They support SNC functionality and support Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. The company claims that the in-ear accessory can last for 10 hours of playback without ANC, and eight hours with ANC on. 15 minutes of charging is said to offer two hours of playback on the ELIT200NC. The earphones integrate echo cancellation technology to ensure clear calls. They have a flexible neckband design and are available with wired option as well. The TCL ELIT200NC have been made available in Cement Gray and Midnight Blue colour options.

There's also the TCL ACTV100BT that are priced in India at Rs. 1,799 and they also support Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The company claims to offer uninterrupted playback of up to 12 hours. Quick charging support is also integrated with 15 minutes charging claiming to offer two hours of playback. They have a flexible ear hook design and adjustable cable for better grip. The TCL ACTV100BT are IPX4 sweat and splash proof and have a nano-coating for added protection. These earphones have been made available in Monza Black and Crimson White colours.

Lastly in the wireless segment, TCL has also announced the SOCL200BT and these are priced at Rs. 1,299 in India. They are neckband-style wireless earphones that supports Bluetooth v5, and are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 17 hours. The company claims that these wireless earphones can be fully charged within two hours and a quick 15 minutes charge gives you three hours of play.

TCL wireless, wired over-ear headphones range

TCL has also launched two over-ear headphones in India. The most premium model - TCL ELIT400NC - are priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. They have been made available in Cement Grey and Midnight Blue colour options. The headphones support ANC and Hi-Res Audio. The company claims that the headphones are able to last for 22 hours of playback with ANC off and 16 hours of playback with ANC switched on. They support fast charging with 15 minutes of playback claiming to last for about four hours of play. The TCL ELIT400NC come with memory foam cushion and are lightweight for better comfort over the head. It comes with music and call controls and echo cancellation technology as well.

TCL ELIT400NC and TCL MTRO200

Lastly, there are the TCL MTRO200 on-ear headphones that are priced reasonably at Rs. 1,099. They integrate 32mm speaker drivers for reproducing thumping bass. They come with in-line microphone and remote for music and call control. The headphones have been made available in Ash White, Burgundy Crush, Shadow Black, and Slate Blue colours.

TCL wired in-ear headphones range

In the wired in-ear headphones segment, TCL has introduced the TCL ACTV100 that are priced at Rs. 699. It has launched in two colour options – Manza Black and Crimson White. The earphones are bundled with three different sized ear tips and has an oval-shaped acoustic tube for better grip around the ears. The TCL ACTV100 has a flexible ear hook design and is IPX$4 sweat and splash proof.

TCL SOCL200 (top left), TCL SOCL100 (top right), TCL ACTV100 (bottom left), TCL SOCL300 (bottom right)

The TCL SOCL300 are priced in India at Rs. 599 and these in-ear earphones are equipped with 8.6mm audio drivers. It offers enhanced bass and medical silicon ear tips to ensure no skin irritation occurs. There are also the TCL SOCL200 that are priced at Rs. 499 and are integrated with 12.2mm audio drivers, Lastly, there are the entry-level TCL SOCL100 that are priced at Rs. 299 in India. These have launched in several colour options - Ocean Blue, Phantom Black, Sunrise Purple, and Sunset Orange.