Syska HE1100 Beat Pro Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 899

The earphones are currently available for as low as Rs. 379 online.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 13:38 IST
Syska HE1100 Beat Pro Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 899

The Syska HE1100 Beat Pro earphones are a budget wired headset

Highlights
  • The Syska HE1100 Beat Pro earphones are priced at Rs. 899
  • However, they can be found online for under Rs. 400
  • The entry-level headphones feature an in-canal fit and a microphone

Syska is best known for its lightbulbs, smart lightbulbs and electrical appliances, but the company also has a growing range of consumer electronics on sale in the India. This includes power banks, fitness trackers, and audio products. The latest product in the company's audio range is the Syska HE1100 Beat Pro, a pair of earphones priced at Rs. 899. The Beat Pro earphones are available to buy now both online and offline, through leading e-commerce portals as well as retail stores.

The Syska HE1100 Beat Pro are a pair of wired earphones with 3.5mm connectivity to use with a large range of smartphones, tablets, and computers. The earphones feature an in-canal fit, and also have a microphone and single-button remote that enables hands-free use for voice calls. The earphones have a 1.2m cable, and come with a total of three pairs of ear tips for a comfortable fit.

Interestingly, although the official price of the Syska HE1100 Beat Prois Rs. 899, the earphones can be found online for under Rs. 400. This makes this pair of earphones among the most affordable from Syska, putting them up against other budget wired options from brands such as Realme, Boat, and Xiaomi.

The Syska HE1100 Beat Pro earphones promise a sonic signature with deep bass and hi-fi stereo sound, which is a common promise in this price segment. Other options in this price segment include the Realme Buds and Boat Bassheads 225, which are popular options online and perform well for the price.

Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or others: Which are the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Syska, Syska HE1100 Beat Pro, earphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Syska HE1100 Beat Pro Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 899
