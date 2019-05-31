Syska HE1100 Beat Pro Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 899

Syska is best known for its lightbulbs, smart lightbulbs and electrical appliances, but the company also has a growing range of consumer electronics on sale in the India. This includes power banks, fitness trackers, and audio products. The latest product in the company's audio range is the Syska HE1100 Beat Pro, a pair of earphones priced at Rs. 899. The Beat Pro earphones are available to buy now both online and offline, through leading e-commerce portals as well as retail stores.

The Syska HE1100 Beat Pro are a pair of wired earphones with 3.5mm connectivity to use with a large range of smartphones, tablets, and computers. The earphones feature an in-canal fit, and also have a microphone and single-button remote that enables hands-free use for voice calls. The earphones have a 1.2m cable, and come with a total of three pairs of ear tips for a comfortable fit.

Interestingly, although the official price of the Syska HE1100 Beat Prois Rs. 899, the earphones can be found online for under Rs. 400. This makes this pair of earphones among the most affordable from Syska, putting them up against other budget wired options from brands such as Realme, Boat, and Xiaomi.

The Syska HE1100 Beat Pro earphones promise a sonic signature with deep bass and hi-fi stereo sound, which is a common promise in this price segment. Other options in this price segment include the Realme Buds and Boat Bassheads 225, which are popular options online and perform well for the price.

