Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 4,999

Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 4,999

Truly wireless is clearly the way of the future.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 4,999

The Stuffbuds are powered by Bluetooth 5.0

Highlights
  • The Stuffcool Stuffbuds are the latest affordable truly wireless earphone
  • The earphones have a claimed battery life of three hours from the buds
  • The charging case has a 300mAh battery for additional power

Affordable accessories and audio brand Stuffcool has stepped up its product range in India, which currently includes earphones, power banks, laptop, and tablet sleeves, and more. The company has been launching a variety of wireless earphones of late, and the latest product is the Stuffcool Stuffbuds, a pair of truly wireless earphones. The Stuffbuds are priced at Rs. 4,999, although they initially go on sale at an introductory price of Rs. 4,490. The earphones will be available to buy both online and offline across leading retailers, as well as on the Stuffcool website.

The Stuffcool Stuffbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, and have 40mAh batteries in each earbud. The charging case that comes with the earphones has an additional 300mAh of battery capacity, promising up to three additional charges to the earbuds. Battery life is claimed to be up to three hours of playback on a single charge of the earbuds.

The earphones have microphones, and can be used individually when needed. Additionally, the Stuffcool Stuffbuds earphones have multi-function buttons to control playback and calling, and have an 8mm dynamic driver in each earbud. The sales package includes the earphones, charging case, and a Micro-USB cable to charge the case.

Truly wireless earphones are popular right now, and many manufacturers are launching this type of wireless headset. Recent launches in the affordable segment include the Blaupunkt BTW-01, which are priced at Rs 5,999, and we've also had a chance to test a variety of affordable options priced at under Rs 5,000.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stuffcool, Stuffcool Stuffbuds, truly wireless earphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Honor View 20 Discounts and More Offers Revealed for Amazon Summer Sale 2019
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Specifications, Key Features, Colours Ahead of May 7 Launch
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 4,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  5. Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Here Are 8 New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4
  7. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  8. Amazon Summer Sale's 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones Revealed
  9. Realme X Leak Tips Snapdragon 730 SoC, VOOC 3.0 Support
  10. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.