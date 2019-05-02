Affordable accessories and audio brand Stuffcool has stepped up its product range in India, which currently includes earphones, power banks, laptop, and tablet sleeves, and more. The company has been launching a variety of wireless earphones of late, and the latest product is the Stuffcool Stuffbuds, a pair of truly wireless earphones. The Stuffbuds are priced at Rs. 4,999, although they initially go on sale at an introductory price of Rs. 4,490. The earphones will be available to buy both online and offline across leading retailers, as well as on the Stuffcool website.

The Stuffcool Stuffbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, and have 40mAh batteries in each earbud. The charging case that comes with the earphones has an additional 300mAh of battery capacity, promising up to three additional charges to the earbuds. Battery life is claimed to be up to three hours of playback on a single charge of the earbuds.

The earphones have microphones, and can be used individually when needed. Additionally, the Stuffcool Stuffbuds earphones have multi-function buttons to control playback and calling, and have an 8mm dynamic driver in each earbud. The sales package includes the earphones, charging case, and a Micro-USB cable to charge the case.

Truly wireless earphones are popular right now, and many manufacturers are launching this type of wireless headset. Recent launches in the affordable segment include the Blaupunkt BTW-01, which are priced at Rs 5,999, and we've also had a chance to test a variety of affordable options priced at under Rs 5,000.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.