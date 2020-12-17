Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 wired gaming headphones have been launched by Anker in India. These headphones come with specially designed driver enclosures for precision hearing, an ultra-durable construction, and a lightweight design. Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer a virtual 7.1-surround sound experience and the sound can be personalised through the Souncore app. The mics of both these headphones are removable, and they come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 price in India, availability

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones are priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 in India, respectively. They are available for purchase via leading retail stores as well as on Flipkart. Both the products come with 18 months of warranty.

Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 features

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer precision hearing and provide in-game advantage through their specially-designed driver enclosure that is claimed to boost muffled sounds like distant gunfire and footsteps. This helps gamers pinpoint the enemies' positions. Both the headphones feature 52mm drivers that provide punchy bass and high-fidelity sound. Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience. The sound can be personalised with a large collection of EQ presets and sound modes present in the Soundcore app.

As far as design is concerned, Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer ultra-durable and lightweight construction for marathon gaming. The ear pads of both the headphones are made from soft memory foam that is infused with cooling gel. There is a volume-limiting switch that essentially keeps the loud noises down to ensure a safe hearing experience.

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 gaming headphones come with integrated unidirectional microphones for voice isolation. The headphones are rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. Soundcore Strike 1 headphones come with a 3.5mm jack and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones have a USB port. The headphones are compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSP, Mac, Windows PC, smartphones, and tablets.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.