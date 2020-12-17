Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India

Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones come with removable microphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 December 2020 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India

Soundcore Strike 3 gaming headphones offer a virtual 7.1-surround sound experience

Highlights
  • Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones feature 52mm drivers
  • The ear pads of both the headphones are infused with cooling gel
  • Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones have IPX5 rating

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 wired gaming headphones have been launched by Anker in India. These headphones come with specially designed driver enclosures for precision hearing, an ultra-durable construction, and a lightweight design. Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer a virtual 7.1-surround sound experience and the sound can be personalised through the Souncore app. The mics of both these headphones are removable, and they come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 price in India, availability

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones are priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 in India, respectively. They are available for purchase via leading retail stores as well as on Flipkart. Both the products come with 18 months of warranty.

Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 features

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer precision hearing and provide in-game advantage through their specially-designed driver enclosure that is claimed to boost muffled sounds like distant gunfire and footsteps. This helps gamers pinpoint the enemies' positions. Both the headphones feature 52mm drivers that provide punchy bass and high-fidelity sound. Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience. The sound can be personalised with a large collection of EQ presets and sound modes present in the Soundcore app.

As far as design is concerned, Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones offer ultra-durable and lightweight construction for marathon gaming. The ear pads of both the headphones are made from soft memory foam that is infused with cooling gel. There is a volume-limiting switch that essentially keeps the loud noises down to ensure a safe hearing experience.

Soundcore Strike 1 and Soundcore Strike 3 gaming headphones come with integrated unidirectional microphones for voice isolation. The headphones are rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. Soundcore Strike 1 headphones come with a 3.5mm jack and Soundcore Strike 3 headphones have a USB port. The headphones are compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSP, Mac, Windows PC, smartphones, and tablets.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Soundcore by Anker, Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 1 Price in India, Soundcore Strike 1 Features, Soundcore Strike 3, Soundcore Strike 3 Price in India, Soundcore Strike 3 Features
Google Photos Adds Maps Timeline Feature to Show Pictures Taken on Routes During Trips
WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon

Related Stories

Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  5. Asus Brings More ZenBook, VivoBook Models With Tiger Lake CPUs to India
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Google Faces Lawsuit in US Over 'Anti-Competitive' Online Ad Sales
  9. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021
  10. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Received MeitY’s Nod: RTI Responses Reveal
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Start Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  2. Xiaomi Shipped the Most Smartphones in October in India, Followed by Samsung: IDC
  3. ISRO Successfully Launches CMS-01 Communication Satellite on Board PSLV-C50 Rocket
  4. Google Qualcomm Partnership for Project Treble Promises to Support 4 Android OS Versions, on Upcoming Snapdragon Phones
  5. China to Share Moon Samples Brought to Earth by Chang’e 5 Probe With Other Countries
  6. Bitcoin Peaks Past $23,000, Spurred by Surging Investor Interest
  7. WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon
  8. Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. Google Photos Adds Maps Timeline Feature to Show Pictures Taken on Routes During Trips
  10. Google Assistant Driving Mode Rollout Expands, a Substitute for Android Auto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com