Soundcore Select Pro debuted in India on Wednesday. The portable speaker is said to have a total playback time of up to 16 hours with its 6,700mAh battery. Equipped with two customised drivers and four passive radiators, it has a total output of up to 30W along with the company's BassUp Technology. The Soundcore Select Pro by Anker also has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and is said to be submsersible. The LED lights embedded in the portable speaker "blink and dance" according to the music being played. The Soundcore portable speaker can connect to any device via Bluetooth v5.

Soundcore Select Pro price in India

The Soundcore Select Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999 and is available to purchase via Flipkart. The Soundcore portable speaker is only offered in a Black colour option and comes with 18 months of warranty.

The Indian e-commerce giant has many offers on the Soundcore Select Pro. It is offering the portable speaker with a no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 2,667 per month. Customers will also get 6 months of Gaana Plus subscription free of cost.

Soundcore Select Pro specifications, features

The newly launched portable speaker by Soundcore has two customised drivers and four passive radiators to give it a total output of up to 30W along with BassUp Technology. Users will be able to customise the equaliser settings for the Soundcore Select Pro through the Soundcore app on Android and iOS devices, connected via Bluetooth v5.

The 6,700mAh battery in the Soundcore Select Pro gives a total playback time of up to 16 hours on a single charge and is charged using a USB Type-C port. Users can charge their smartphones using the PowerIQ charge out technology. The portable speaker comes equipped with LED lights that flicker as per the music being played. There is a PartyCast feature that synchronises light and audio across multiple Soundcore speakers and connects them together. It also has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and there is a handle on top to help carry the speaker around. The Soundcore Select Pro measures 345x199x148mm.

