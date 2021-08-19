Soundcore R500 neckband-style earphones have been launched in India. The earphones can offer 20 hours of playback time on a single charge — with fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The budget-friendly offering from Soundcore features 10mm drivers that can offer an immersive HD sound. Soundcore R500 come with Bluetooth v5 compatibility for Android and iOS smartphones. They also feature AI-powered microphones that can help improve call quality. They are IPX5-rated for water resistance.

Soundcore R500 price in India, availability

Soundcore R500 are priced at Rs. 1,399. The neckband-style earphones from Soundcore will be available to purchase via Flipkart. The earphones are being offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Red, Yellow. However, the e-commerce giant doesn't list the Yellow colour option at the time of writing. They also come with 18 months of warranty.

Flipkart is offering its customers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. It is offering 20 percent off on first transaction Amex Network cards issues by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI cards, and Mobikwik. Additionally, it is also giving flat Rs. 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above.

Soundcore R500 neckband-style earphone specifications, features

As mentioned, Soundcore R500 feature 10mm drivers. Soundcore R500 offers a deep, powerful, and balanced bass. The neckband-style earphones can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth v5 with a range of 10 metres.

Soundcore R500 neckband-style earphones pack a 195mAh battery and are claimed to offer a total playback time of 20 hours on a single charge. A 10-minute charge gives them 3 hours of playback time and the earphones can be fully charged in 1.5 hours. There are two buttons in the inline-remote.

