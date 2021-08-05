Technology News
  Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India

Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India

Soundcore R100 TWS earbuds feature IPX5 water resistance and have a stem-style design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 August 2021 15:49 IST
Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Soundcore R100 have 6.5 hours battery life

Highlights
  • Soundcore R100 are priced at Rs. 1,999
  • The TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth v5
  • Soundcore R100 have a 500mAh charging case

Soundcore R100 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Thursday and they offer impressive features for their entry-level price. The budget friendly earbuds come in two colours and have a stem-style design. Soundcore R100 offer two listening modes, normal and bass. They also feature support for fast charging and offer a claimed 25 hours of battery life. Being an entry level offering from Soundcore, the R100 TWS earbuds do not offer active noise cancellation (ANC). These are the first audio products in Soundcore's R series.

Soundcore R100 price in India

Soundcore R100 are priced at Rs. 1,999 but for today, they will be available for Rs. 1,799. There are two colour options – Black and White. The TWS earbuds are available for purchase via Flipkart along with some bank offers.

Customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 20 percent off on 1st transaction with Amex Network cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and MobiKwik, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card, and 10 percent off on first time ICICI Mastercard credit card transaction.

Soundcore R100 specifications, features

Soundcore R100 are powered by 10mm Graphene drivers and come with BassUp technology. There are two listening modes, normal and bass mode. They use Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and have support for SBC and AAC codecs. Soundcore R100 have a claimed total battery life of 25 hours and the earbuds can themselves deliver 6.5 hours on a single charge. They come with quick charging which gives them two hours of playtime with just 5 minutes of charge. The charge case has a 500mAh battery and can charge in an hour and a half.

The TWS earbuds are IPX5 water resistant. They feature instant auto pairing that connects them to a paired device when the case is opened. The charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED indicator to show charging status. The Soundcore R100 offer a stereo mode allowing the user to listen via a single earbud.

Vineet Washington
Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India
