Soundcore Life U2 wireless earphones have launched in India as the latest offering from the accessories company. These earphones have a neckband design for better fit around the shoulder making it ideal for running and home workouts. The Soundcore Life U2 comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and claims to offer up to 24 hours of play time. The earphones come with 10mm drivers and offer punching bass with its new BassUp mode. The Soundcore Life U2 are also IPX7 certified for water resistance.

Soundcore Life U2 price in India, sale

The Soundcore Life U2 neckband earphones are priced in India at Rs. 2,899. The earphones are already on sale on Flipkart and are listed in a single Black colour option. Offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 323 per month. Soundcore by Anker offers 18 months of warranty on the earphones.

Soundcore Life U2 features

The Soundcore Life U2 earphones come with 10mm drivers that claim to be 20 percent larger than ordinary earphones to deliver high-detail treble. There is a new BassUp mode that looks to offer 70 percent more bass than ordinary earphones. The earphones offer up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The USB Type-C port for charging enables users to enjoy two hours of playtime in just five minutes of charging. The total charging time is up to two hours.

There is the new cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology inside the Soundcore Life U2 neckband that looks to block ambient noise for better call quality. As mentioned, the earphones are IPX7 certified for surviving the rain, water, and more. The neckband is made of silicone and has a titanium alloy steel core to ensure a snug fit on the shoulder. It weighs just 32 grams and has magnetised buds to stick together when not in use. The Soundcore Life U2 has Bluetooth v5 support and offers up to 20 metres of operating range.

