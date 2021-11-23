Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Soundcore Life Q35 are equipped with 40mm drivers.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2021 14:52 IST
Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Soundcore

Soundcore Life Q30 and Soundcore Life Q35 come with support for 22 equaliser presets

Highlights
  • Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 are Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless certified
  • Both Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 offer 40 hours playback with ANC on
  • Soundcore Life Q35 also supports Sony’s proprietary LDAC codec

Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones have been launched in India, touting features such as hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), fast charging, and support for up to 60 hours of battery life. The headphones sport 40mm drivers and are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, according to the company. Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones are available via Flipkart. They come with NFC connectivity and can detect when the earphones are removed, to pause and resume media on a connected device.

Soundcore Life Q30, Soundcore Life Q35 price in India, availability

Soundcore Life Q30 earphones are priced at Rs 7,999 and Soundcore Life Q35 are priced at Rs 9,999. Both headphones are available for purchase via Flipkart. Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are available in a single Black colour option, while Soundcore Life Q35 headphones are available in a Pink colour variant. The headphones will also ship with a travel case, according to the company.

Soundcore Life Q3, Soundcore Life Q35 specifications, features

Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Soundcore Life Q35 headphones come with 40mm silk diaphragm drivers for improved bass and treble performance while cutting out distortion. Both headphones come with hybrid ANC support using four microphones to filter out ambient sounds, with three different modes - Transport, Indoor, and Outdoor. The headphones also come with a transparency mode which lets in ambient sounds, allowing easier conversations with the headphones on.

Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones feature a lightweight frame with memory foam ear cups and headbands. Soundcore states that both headphones are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, while the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones support Sony's proprietary LDAC codec. The codec offers up to three times the speed of the standard Bluetooth codec (SBC) and offers up to 21bit/96kHz at a 990kbps bitrate. Users will also be able to change equaliser settings using the Soundcore app, which comes with 22 presets. Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones come with 40-hour playback with ANC enabled, and 60-hour playback with the feature disabled. They also support fast charging, offering four hours of playback with a five-minute charge, according to the company.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Soundcore Life Q30, Soundcore Life Q35, Soundcore, Soundcore Life Q30 Features, Soundcore Life Q35 Features, Soundcore Life Q30 Specifications, Soundcore Life Q35 Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Increase by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  5. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  6. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: A Slim and Light Fitness Tracker
  7. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Infinix Inbook X1 Set to Launch Soon With All-Metal Body, Large Battery
  10. Noise X-Fit 1 With 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter May Be Able to Curb Hate Speech With Warnings, Study Finds
  2. Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Amazon, Apple Handed EUR 200 Million Italian Fine for Alleged Collusion in Product Sales
  4. 'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities
  5. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Increase by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  6. Rare Seiko WristMac, the First 'True' Apple Watch From 1988, Up for Auction
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Case Renders Surface Online, Tip Large Square-Shaped Rear Camera Module
  8. Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Playback Speed Feature for Audio Messages, Spotted Beta-Testing on iOS
  10. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched; V23e 5G to Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com