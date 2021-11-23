Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones have been launched in India, touting features such as hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), fast charging, and support for up to 60 hours of battery life. The headphones sport 40mm drivers and are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, according to the company. Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones are available via Flipkart. They come with NFC connectivity and can detect when the earphones are removed, to pause and resume media on a connected device.

Soundcore Life Q30, Soundcore Life Q35 price in India, availability

Soundcore Life Q30 earphones are priced at Rs 7,999 and Soundcore Life Q35 are priced at Rs 9,999. Both headphones are available for purchase via Flipkart. Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are available in a single Black colour option, while Soundcore Life Q35 headphones are available in a Pink colour variant. The headphones will also ship with a travel case, according to the company.

Soundcore Life Q3, Soundcore Life Q35 specifications, features

Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Soundcore Life Q35 headphones come with 40mm silk diaphragm drivers for improved bass and treble performance while cutting out distortion. Both headphones come with hybrid ANC support using four microphones to filter out ambient sounds, with three different modes - Transport, Indoor, and Outdoor. The headphones also come with a transparency mode which lets in ambient sounds, allowing easier conversations with the headphones on.

Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones feature a lightweight frame with memory foam ear cups and headbands. Soundcore states that both headphones are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, while the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones support Sony's proprietary LDAC codec. The codec offers up to three times the speed of the standard Bluetooth codec (SBC) and offers up to 21bit/96kHz at a 990kbps bitrate. Users will also be able to change equaliser settings using the Soundcore app, which comes with 22 presets. Both Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones come with 40-hour playback with ANC enabled, and 60-hour playback with the feature disabled. They also support fast charging, offering four hours of playback with a five-minute charge, according to the company.

