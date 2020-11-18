Soundcore by Anker has launched its new Life Q20 wireless headphones in India. The headphones come with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) for tuning out external sounds when you want to. Soundcore Life Q20 headphones support hi-res audio and have 40mm dynamic drivers for elevating the audio experience. The headphones come with a unique BassUp mode that lets you boost the bass by over 100 percent. The Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are bundled with 18 months of warranty as well.

Soundcore Life Q20 price in India

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. They are available in a single Black colour option and are up for grabs on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,111 per month, and an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. As mentioned, the Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are bundled with 18 months of warranty.

Soundcore Life Q20 features

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones come with hybrid ANC support, enabled by its four inbuilt high-sensitivity ANC microphones (placed inside and outside). These can reduce up to 90 percent of all external noise, such as cars and even planes. Life Q20 headphones feature an adjustable padded headband with foldable earcups that swivel up to 90 degrees. The company says that the headphones are designed in a way that the “earcups fit comfortably around the ears, without any pain or discomfort.”

The headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers for better audio quality and support hi-res audio as well. Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones support BassUp technology that claims to boost bass by over 100 percent. Users can enable this BassUp mode by double pressing the play button and immediately hear the amplified difference in sound. Soundcore Life Q20 headphones can offer up to 30 hours of wireless playback time in ANC mode and up to 60 hours of playback time in standard mode.

Soundcore claims that the Life Q20 headphones support quick charging, with five minutes of charge offering four hours of playback. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. The box also contains a 3.5mm aux cable for when the need for wired playback arises.

