Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60 Hour Playback Launched in India

Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60-Hour Playback Launched in India

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones claim to offer 30 hours of wireless playback time in ANC mode.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 November 2020 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60-Hour Playback Launched in India

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are bundled with 18 months of warranty

Highlights
  • Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India
  • The wireless headphones are exclusively available on Flipkart
  • Soundcore Life Q20 headphones come with a dedicated BassUp mode

Soundcore by Anker has launched its new Life Q20 wireless headphones in India. The headphones come with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) for tuning out external sounds when you want to. Soundcore Life Q20 headphones support hi-res audio and have 40mm dynamic drivers for elevating the audio experience. The headphones come with a unique BassUp mode that lets you boost the bass by over 100 percent. The Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are bundled with 18 months of warranty as well.

Soundcore Life Q20 price in India

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. They are available in a single Black colour option and are up for grabs on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,111 per month, and an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. As mentioned, the Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones are bundled with 18 months of warranty.

Soundcore Life Q20 features

Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones come with hybrid ANC support, enabled by its four inbuilt high-sensitivity ANC microphones (placed inside and outside). These can reduce up to 90 percent of all external noise, such as cars and even planes. Life Q20 headphones feature an adjustable padded headband with foldable earcups that swivel up to 90 degrees. The company says that the headphones are designed in a way that the “earcups fit comfortably around the ears, without any pain or discomfort.”

The headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers for better audio quality and support hi-res audio as well. Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones support BassUp technology that claims to boost bass by over 100 percent. Users can enable this BassUp mode by double pressing the play button and immediately hear the amplified difference in sound. Soundcore Life Q20 headphones can offer up to 30 hours of wireless playback time in ANC mode and up to 60 hours of playback time in standard mode.

Soundcore claims that the Life Q20 headphones support quick charging, with five minutes of charge offering four hours of playback. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. The box also contains a 3.5mm aux cable for when the need for wired playback arises.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Soundcore Life Q20, Soundcore Life Q20 Price in India, Soundcore Life Q20 Specifications, Soundcore Life Q20 Features, Soundcore
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers
Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60-Hour Playback Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Timex Premium Active iConnect With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  4. Huami Launches Flagship Zepp Z Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring
  5. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  6. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  7. Apple Cuts App Store Commission by 15 Percent for Most Developers
  8. Sony Alpha 7C With Exmor R CMOS Sensor, 7.9cm Display Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Is Bringing 7 New Features to OxygenOS: Details
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Home App Gets Intuitive Multi-Speaker UI, Routine Triggers, New Preferred Activities Feature
  2. Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60-Hour Playback Launched in India
  3. Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers
  4. Dropbox Spaces Gets New Features, Improvements to Enhance Collaborations
  5. Citizen CZ Smart Launched, the Japanese Watchmaker's First Smartwatch
  6. 1Password Now Lets You Unlock Your Mac With Apple Watch, Gets Other New Features
  7. OnePlus Details 7 Crowdsourced Features It Is Bringing to OxygenOS
  8. Google Meet Adds Feature to Allow Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
  9. Timex Premium Active iConnect Smartwatch With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. The Grand Tour Season 4 Madagascar Special Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com