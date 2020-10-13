Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds With Four Microphones Launched in India

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds have been launched by Soundcore by Anker, expanding its portfolio in the Indian market. These earbuds come with diamond-inspired drivers and four microphones for better sound and call quality. The earbuds offer up to 28 hours of music playback and uplink noise cancellation. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are successors of the Soundcore Liberty Air that were launched in January last year. The upgraded earbuds claim to offer two hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 price in India, sale

The new Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 7,999. These are available on Flipkart and other leading stores across the country. The earbuds have gone on sale in Classy White and Black colour options. Soundcore Liberty Air 2 come with 18 months of warranty.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 features

As for specifications and features, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 have diamond-coated drivers and come with four built-in microphones that feature cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. All of this minimises ambient noice and improves call quality. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 have 22 EQ settings and these can be customised via the Soundcore app.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case. A simple 10 minute charge is touted to offer up to two hours of music playback. The earbuds take about two hours to completely charge through the wired method and up to 3.5 hours through the wireless charger.

The operating distance for the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is 10 metres and they comes with touch controls that can manage music, calls, and even activate voice assistants. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity. The earbuds come with Mono and Stereo mode and are IPX5 certified for water-resistance.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 have Qualcomm aptX technology and HearID personalized sound, for improved sound.

