Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With 120W Output, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI pass-through.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 January 2021 14:47 IST
Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar has a 2.1 channel design

Highlights
  • Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar comes with three EQ modes
  • The soundbar supports Dolby Vision and 4K HDR pass-through
  • Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar has an HDMI ARC port

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar has been launched in India. It launched in the US way back in January 2019 and has now made its way to the Indian market. The Soundcore Infini Pro features an integrated 2.1 channel design with tweeters and sub-woofers. There are customised sound modes and ample connectivity options. The Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar has a slim design and comes with a remote as well. The Anker brand claims that it is the world's first all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar price in India

The Infini Pro soundbar by Soundcore by Anker is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India and is available on Flipkart. Interestingly, Flipkart has it listed for Rs. 14,499. The e-commerce platform is also running multiple offers including a 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit/ debit EMI transactions, a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 2,417 per month.

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar specifications, features

The Soundcore Infini Pro features two 3-inch subwoofers, two 2.5-inch mid-range drivers, two 1-inch tweeters, and two bass ports for a total output of 120W. It supports Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos. The company is calling it the world's first all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar. It comes with three EQ modes: Movie, Music, and Voice.

For connectivity, the Soundcore Infini Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.0 with support for A2DP1.2, AVRCP1.5, and SBC decoding, along with HDMI ARC, HDMI in for pass through, Digital Optical out, 3.5mm auxiliary connection, and a USB port. It measures 930x120x61mm and weighs 3.3kg.

The Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar comes with an external remote and thanks to HDMI ARC you can control the volume on the soundbar with your TV remote. It is compatible with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Blue-ray for pass-through. It also uses company's ‘BassUp' technology — a customised digital signal processor to enhance bass output in real time.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Soundcore Infini Pro

Soundcore Infini Pro

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Power Output 120W
