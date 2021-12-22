Soundcore Infini soundbar was launched in India on Wednesday. The new budget soundbar comes with a 2.1 stereo speaker setup and offers wireless and wired connectivity. Soundcore Infini comes with two 3-inch subwoofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters. According to the company, the new Soundcore Infini soundbar comes with 100W RMS output with enhanced bass response. The soundbar also features three modes — movie, music, and dialogue, based on the content that users are watching or listening to.

Soundcore Infini price in India, availability

The new Soundcore Infini soundbar is priced at Rs. 9,999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. Bank offers on Soundcore Infini include a 10 percent discount on American Express cards and five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The new soundbar is available in a single Black colour option.

Soundcore Infini specifications

The new Infini soundbar from Soundcore comes with dual 3-inch subwoofers, paired with two 2.5-inch tweeters as part of a 2.1-channel setup. Soundcore Infini offers 100W RMS output, and supports both wired and wireless connectivity. The soundbar offers movie, music, and dialogue modes, based on the content being played. According to Soundcore, the soundbar features improved bass response with its Bass up technology.

Users can connect to the soundbar via Bluetooth, within a range of up to 10 metres. Wired connectivity options include optical, digital coaxial, and a 3.5mm jack to connect the soundbar to a TV. Soundcore Infini soundbar can be controlled with buttons on the soundbar, or the included remote. According to the company, the new Soundcore Infini soundbar is compatible with TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, and laptops.

