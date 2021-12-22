Technology News
Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output, Customised Content Modes Launched in India

Soundcore Infini soundbar price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2021 13:56 IST
Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output, Customised Content Modes Launched in India

Photo Credit: Anker India/ Soundcore

Soundcore Infini comes with controls on the speaker as well as a wireless remote

Highlights
  • Soundcore Infini soundbar features three sound modes for various content
  • Soundcore Infini soundbar comes with wired and wireless connectivity
  • Soundcore Infini soundbar offers Bluetooth connectivity up to 10 metres

Soundcore Infini soundbar was launched in India on Wednesday. The new budget soundbar comes with a 2.1 stereo speaker setup and offers wireless and wired connectivity. Soundcore Infini comes with two 3-inch subwoofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters. According to the company, the new Soundcore Infini soundbar comes with 100W RMS output with enhanced bass response. The soundbar also features three modes — movie, music, and dialogue, based on the content that users are watching or listening to.

Soundcore Infini price in India, availability

The new Soundcore Infini soundbar is priced at Rs. 9,999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. Bank offers on Soundcore Infini include a 10 percent discount on American Express cards and five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The new soundbar is available in a single Black colour option.

Soundcore Infini specifications

The new Infini soundbar from Soundcore comes with dual 3-inch subwoofers, paired with two 2.5-inch tweeters as part of a 2.1-channel setup. Soundcore Infini offers 100W RMS output, and supports both wired and wireless connectivity. The soundbar offers movie, music, and dialogue modes, based on the content being played. According to Soundcore, the soundbar features improved bass response with its Bass up technology.

Users can connect to the soundbar via Bluetooth, within a range of up to 10 metres. Wired connectivity options include optical, digital coaxial, and a 3.5mm jack to connect the soundbar to a TV. Soundcore Infini soundbar can be controlled with buttons on the soundbar, or the included remote. According to the company, the new Soundcore Infini soundbar is compatible with TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, and laptops.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Soundcore Infini

Soundcore Infini

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Power Output 100W RMS
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Soundcore Infini Soundbar, Soundcore Infini Soundbar Launch, Soundcore Infini Price in India, Soundcore, Anker, Soundcore Infini Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Global Smart Speaker, Smart Display Shipments Grow Despite Component Shortage in Q3 2021: Strategy Analytics

