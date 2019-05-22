Right now is a great time to buy a new pair of wireless headphones, as new brands enter this competitive space with impressive features on their products. The latest in the list of affordable wireless earphones is the Sound One X80, which is a neckband-style headset with a magnetic clamping mechanism from the Hong Kong-based audio and accessories manufacturer. The X80 wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 2,990, but are currently available on Amazon and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 1,890.

The Sound One X80 is part of the X-series of wireless sport-focused earphones, which also includes the Sound One X60 and Sound One X70. The new earphones feature a different design, along with added features such as a Qualcomm CSR8645 Bluetooth chip, microSD card slot, and IPX5 water ingress protection which effectively protects against sweat. The earphones are claimed to run for up to 10 hours on a full charge.

The CSR8645 chip features Qualcomm cVc 6.0 noise cancellation technology for voice calls, which is said to improve voice clarity through the microphone. The chipset also features support for the aptX Bluetooth codec, which promises better sound quality for audio playback when connected to a compatible audio source. Interestingly, the device also features a microSD card slot, which allows the headset to be used as a standalone music player. Audio tracks in the MP3 and WAV formats are supported, along with storage cards of up to 64GB capacity on the Sound One X80.

Sound One has been steadily improving its range of products in India, which includes wireless earphones and headphones, speakers, chargers, and more. The company also recently launched the Sound One Drum portable speaker, which is priced at Rs. 3,490 officially, but is currently available for less than Rs. 2,000.

