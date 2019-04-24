Technology News

Sound One X70 Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,790

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 15:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sound One X70 Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,790

The Sound One X70 is an affordable wireless headset with Bluetooth 5.0

Highlights
  • The Sound One X60 has Bluetooth 5.0
  • It has a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours
  • The headset is the successor to the Sound One X60

Hong Kong-based affordable audio and accessories manufacturer Sound One is slowly making a name for itself in the segment, thanks to its well-priced product range that includes headphones, earphones, speakers, power banks, chargers, and car chargers, to name a few. The latest product from the company is the Sound One X70, a new pair of wireless earphones that is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,790, with the regular price listed at Rs. 2,790. The Sound One X70 is available now on various online and offline retailers, including Flipkart, Amazon, WH Smith, and Go Air in-flight shopping.

The Sound One X70 is a regular pair of wireless earphones with a cable connecting the two earbuds. The headset has an in-line remote and microphone, as well as a magnetic clamping mechanism to keep the earphones organised and help prevent tangling of the cable when not in use. The X70 earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and also support the aptX Bluetooth codec for improved sound quality.

The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, and can be charged through the Micro-USB port on the headset. The Sound One X60 is also IPX5 rated for water resistance, and allows for two Bluetooth source devices to be connected to the headphones simultaneously for quick source switching. The earphones use dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 20-22,000Hz.

The Sound One X70 is the successor to the Sound One X60, which we recently reviewed. While those earphones feature a neckband design, the new Sound One X70 is a bit lighter and has slightly improved specifications and features.

Which are the best budget Bluetooth earphones and headphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sound One, Sound One X70, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Google's Wing Aviation Gets Regulator Approval for Drone Deliveries in US
Gemini Man Trailer: Will Smith Goes Up Against Himself in Ang Lee Sci-Fi Movie
Honor Smartphones
Sound One X70 Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,790
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.