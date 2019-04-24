Hong Kong-based affordable audio and accessories manufacturer Sound One is slowly making a name for itself in the segment, thanks to its well-priced product range that includes headphones, earphones, speakers, power banks, chargers, and car chargers, to name a few. The latest product from the company is the Sound One X70, a new pair of wireless earphones that is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,790, with the regular price listed at Rs. 2,790. The Sound One X70 is available now on various online and offline retailers, including Flipkart, Amazon, WH Smith, and Go Air in-flight shopping.

The Sound One X70 is a regular pair of wireless earphones with a cable connecting the two earbuds. The headset has an in-line remote and microphone, as well as a magnetic clamping mechanism to keep the earphones organised and help prevent tangling of the cable when not in use. The X70 earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and also support the aptX Bluetooth codec for improved sound quality.

The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, and can be charged through the Micro-USB port on the headset. The Sound One X60 is also IPX5 rated for water resistance, and allows for two Bluetooth source devices to be connected to the headphones simultaneously for quick source switching. The earphones use dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 20-22,000Hz.

The Sound One X70 is the successor to the Sound One X60, which we recently reviewed. While those earphones feature a neckband design, the new Sound One X70 is a bit lighter and has slightly improved specifications and features.

