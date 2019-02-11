Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sound One X60 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Launched in India at Introductory Price of Rs. 1,890

Sound One X60 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Launched in India at Introductory Price of Rs. 1,890

, 11 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sound One X60 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Launched in India at Introductory Price of Rs. 1,890

The wireless headphones from Sound One come with a microphone as well

Highlights

  • Sound One is a Hong Kong-based audio manufacturer
  • The Sound One X60 will be available both online and offline
  • The wireless headphones are Bluetooth-enable

Hong Kong-based Sound One, a manufacturer of audio products and smartphone accessories, has launched its latest product in India, the Sound One X60 wireless headphones. Featuring an in-ear fit style and neckband design, the Sound One X60 is a wireless headset that uses Bluetooth for connectivity along with a microphone for hands-free calling. The Sound One X60 has a maximum retail price of Rs. 3,490, but is available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,890 for a limited period.

Apart from the strong introductory pricing, the Sound One X60 also has a decent network of retailers both online and offline. The headphones can be purchased online through major retailers including Flipkart and Amazon India, as well as offline through a range of outlets. The in-ear headphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of smartphones, computers and audio players.

In terms of specifications, the headset is IPX5-rated for water and dust resistance, and has a Bluetooth range of 10m. The frequency response of the Sound One X60 ranges from 20-20,000Hz, and there is a claimed playback time of 8-10 hours on a full charge. The headset also features a magnetic clamping style, where the earbuds magnetically stick together when not in use. Interestingly, there is also support for the AptX codec on the headphones.

Sound One has a range of products available in India, including headphones, cables, power banks, car chargers, regular chargers for smartphones, and wireless speakers. The company also sells a pair of affordable truly wireless headphones - the TWS ZR 100 - currently priced at Rs. 3,290.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sound One X60, Sound One, Bluetooth, Headphones
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Google Maps AR Navigation Testing Begins, Coming to Select Users Soon: Report
Pricee
Sound One X60 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Launched in India at Introductory Price of Rs. 1,890
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi, OnePlus Phones Emit Highest Levels of Radiation: Report
  2. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  4. Aladdin Movie Trailer – Will Smith Appears in Blue Genie Avatar Form
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition Pops Up on Company’s Philippines Website
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Teased on Flipkart With 'Notify Me' Option
  7. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Vivo V15 Pro Specifications, Price in India Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.