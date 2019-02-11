Hong Kong-based Sound One, a manufacturer of audio products and smartphone accessories, has launched its latest product in India, the Sound One X60 wireless headphones. Featuring an in-ear fit style and neckband design, the Sound One X60 is a wireless headset that uses Bluetooth for connectivity along with a microphone for hands-free calling. The Sound One X60 has a maximum retail price of Rs. 3,490, but is available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,890 for a limited period.

Apart from the strong introductory pricing, the Sound One X60 also has a decent network of retailers both online and offline. The headphones can be purchased online through major retailers including Flipkart and Amazon India, as well as offline through a range of outlets. The in-ear headphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of smartphones, computers and audio players.

In terms of specifications, the headset is IPX5-rated for water and dust resistance, and has a Bluetooth range of 10m. The frequency response of the Sound One X60 ranges from 20-20,000Hz, and there is a claimed playback time of 8-10 hours on a full charge. The headset also features a magnetic clamping style, where the earbuds magnetically stick together when not in use. Interestingly, there is also support for the AptX codec on the headphones.

Sound One has a range of products available in India, including headphones, cables, power banks, car chargers, regular chargers for smartphones, and wireless speakers. The company also sells a pair of affordable truly wireless headphones - the TWS ZR 100 - currently priced at Rs. 3,290.