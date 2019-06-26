Affordable audio brand Sound One has been steadily building up its product range in India, with products in various categories including wired and wireless earphones and headphones, wireless speakers, and more. The latest product from the company is the Sound One E20, a pair of wired earphones for basic use. The Sound One E20 carry an introductory price of Rs. 499, and are available to buy now on Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. The earphones feature 3.5mm connectivity, and will work with a wide range of smartphones and other devices.

Apart from listening to audio on a variety of devices, the Sound One E20 have a built-in microphone and one-button remote for hands-free calling. The earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers, and an in-canal fit. Additionally, the earphones have a 16Ohm impedance rating, with a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The lightweight earphones weigh just 32 grams, and are claimed to boost bass frequencies.

The earphones feature a metal build and a gold-plated 3.5mm headphone jack. The Sound One E20 goes up against strong competition in the budget segment, including the Boat Bassheads 225, Realme Buds, and Ant Audio Wave 702, all of which are priced at around the Rs. 500 mark.

Sound One has been busy with launches in the past few months, including the Sound One X80 wireless earphones and the Sound One Drum wireless speaker. The Hong Kong-based company has a huge range of products on sale in India, with a focus on online sales through major e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm.