Sony continues to build on its range of wireless audio products, led from the front by the premium Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless active noise cancellation headphones. However, there are also options with similar features with different design and fit styles, including the Sony WH-CH700N that was launched recently. Sony has now launched its latest audio product in India, the WI-C600N wireless noise cancellation neckband headphones. The WI-C600N is priced at Rs. 10,990, and will be available in a single colour variant - black - from Wednesday, February 27 onwards.

The Sony WI-C600N features a neckband-style design, with the earbuds connecting to the neckband through a short cable. The neckband also features the battery, Bluetooth chip, controls, and microphones for the active noise cancellation technology. Apart from this, the headset uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and also supports the aptX codec for better audio quality over Bluetooth. The battery is claimed to run for up to 6.5 hours with active noise cancellation on, and up to 7.5 hours with it switched off.

The in-ear headphones from Sony are powered by 6mm drivers, and there is also NFC for quick pairing. You can also configure the Sony WI-C600N to work with the voice assistant on your smartphone, with compatibility for Google Assistant and Siri. The headset is charged using its USB Type-C port, and charging time is claimed as 2.5 hours for a full charge. A cable in included in the box, as are additional silicone eartips.

Finally, there is a magnetic clamping mechanism that keeps the earbuds together when not in use. The headphones can have settings tweaked and configured through the Sony Headphones Connect App, which is available for Android and iOS. The WI-C600N is the in-ear equivalent of the Sony WH-CH700N, which is priced at Rs. 12,990 and comes with an around-ear design.