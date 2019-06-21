Sony WI-C310, WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India

Sony India has launched two new wireless neckband-style earphones, adding to the list of Sony's growing portfolio of wireless audio products in India. The WI-C310 and WI-C200 are in-ear type headphones and Sony claims that they deliver dynamic audio performance with deep bass and outstanding clarity. These earphones don't have the plastic neckband usually found on some other neckband-style earphones and only has a wire connecting the two earbuds together. The product will be available across all Sony Center stores and major electronic stores in the country.

The Sony WI-C310 and WI-C200 are lightweight and weigh just 15g. Without the neckband and tanks to the lightweight, you should be able to listen to music for longer durations. Sony claims that both offer great battery life. Both are rated for 15 hours of playback, and have a quick charge function. When the battery is low, a 10 minute charge helps these earphones offer 60 minutes of playback. Sony has also opted for a USB Type-C port on these new earphones, so you won't have to carry an additional cable if your phone has a USB Type-C port.

Both the Sony WI-C310 and WI-C200 sport 9mm driver units. The earbuds have a magnetic housing which helps them snap together when not in use. This also helps keep the earbuds from tangling. The Sony WI-C310 has flat cables which should help it be tangle-free.

The Sony WI-C310 and WI-C200 both have an in-line remote with three buttons. The centre button is a multi-function button which can be used to take calls, as well as to summon the Google Assistant or Siri based on the smartphone these are paired to.

Sony WI-C310 is already listed on Amazon for Rs. 2,990, while the WI-C200 is listed at Rs. 2,490. These are aggressively priced and are expected to compete with the Blaupunkt Floatz.

Which are the best budget Bluetooth earphones and headphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.