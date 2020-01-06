Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WI 1000XM2 In Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India

Sony WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India

Sony WI-1000XM2 feature a quick charge technology, providing 80 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India

The battery of Sony WI-1000XM2 delivers up to 10 hours of power when fully charged

Highlights
  • Sony WI-1000XM2 is priced at Rs. 21,990
  • They will be available in Black colour variant
  • Sony is also touting Adaptive Sound Control for smart listening

Sony India on Monday unveiled the latest addition to its family of wireless in-ear headphones, the new WI-1000XM2, priced at Rs. 21,990. According to the company, the headphones feature the most advanced noise-cancelling technology ever in this wireless neckband headphones, thanks to the power of the dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. They will be available in Black colour variant at launch. The company is also touting Adaptive Sound Control for smart listening, wherein the headphones automatically adjust ambient sound based on the user's activity.

The stable fitting structure, with an angled earphone design, aims to prevent ambient noise from entering the ear, while the Dual Noise Sensor technology cancels any noise. The headphones also feature a soft silicone neckband design, compared to the hard neckband of their predecessor, the Sony WI-1000XM1. The Sony WI-1000XM2 in-ear wireless noise cancellation headphones come with a built-in microphone and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. They also support Hi-Res Audio.

The battery delivers up to 10 hours of power when fully charged and also comes with a quick charge function that delivers 80 minutes of playback after 10 minutes of charging - something the headphones' predecessor didn't offer. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging. It features Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, but users can also utilise a detachable 3.5mm headphone jack. The Sony WI-1000XM2 in-ear wireless noise cancellation headphones will be available at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India from January 6 onwards. They feature a foldable design, and also ship with a carrying case.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Sony WI-1000MX2
Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched

Related Stories

    Sony WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
    2. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
    3. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
    4. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
    5. Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Laptop Brand Trademark Listing Spotted in India
    6. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
    7. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
    8. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
    9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
    #Latest Stories
    1. Huawei P40 Camera Housing Photo Leak Tips a Triple Rear Camera Setup
    2. Sony WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India
    3. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
    4. Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
    5. Rohan Joshi: Wake N’ Bake Trailer Sets Up AIB Co-Founder’s First Prime Video Stand-Up Special
    6. Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO
    7. RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
    8. Flipkart Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
    9. France Urges US to 'Come to Its Senses' on Digital Tax
    10. Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.