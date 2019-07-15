Technology News
Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones With 30-Hour Battery Life, Built-In Alexa, Google Assistant Launched in India

Sony WH-XB900N borrow many features from the WH-1000XM3, but for a lower price

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 17:26 IST
The Sony WH-XB900N feature noise cancellation and a 30-hour battery life

Highlights
  • Sony WH-XB900N have a 40mm driver and noise cancellation
  • The headphone also include touch controls and advanced audio codecs
  • The Sony WH-XB900N are priced in India at Rs. 16,990

Sony has just added a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones to its lineup in India, called the WH-XB900N. The headphones are priced at Rs. 16,990 and join the company's fleet of ‘extra bass' audio devices. Sony WH-XB900N borrow many features from its higher end models such as the WH-1000XM3, with support for a touch-sensitive ear cup for controlling music, a claimed 30-hour battery life, NFC, and support for advanced audio codecs such as aptX HD and LDAC.

The Sony WH-XB900N feature 40mm neodymium drivers in each ear cup. These boast of a frequency range of 2Hz to 20,000Hz. The headphones can also be used as wired headphones and a 1.2m stereo cable comes bundled in the box. The headphones themselves aren't too heavy at 254g. The headphones also support Bluetooth 4.2, which promises a range of 10m. These have a USB Type-C port for charging and the built-in battery promises up to 30 hours of battery life, with noise cancellation activated.

The WH-XB900N have a Quick Attention feature, which lets you have a quick conversation without having to take the headphones off. Placing your palm over the right ear cup reduces the volume of your music and lets you hear the sound around you. The right ear cup also has a touch-sensitive pad for adjusting the volume and controlling your music. The headphones can be folded for easier storage. They're also compatible with the Sony Headphone Connect app for Android and iOS.

Finally, the headphones also support Alexa and Google Assistant. You can choose the AI assistant of your choice from the Headphones Connect app, depending on your choice. This can be activated by holding the noise cancelling button.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony, Sony WH-XB900N
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

