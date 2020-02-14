Technology News
Sony WH-H910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 21,990

The new premium headphones will be available only on Flipkart

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 February 2020 13:20 IST
Sony WH-H910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 21,990

The LDAC Bluetooth codec is supported on the WH-H910N headphones

Highlights
  • The Sony WH-H910N headphones have a claimed battery life of 35 hours
  • There are touch controls on the right ear cup of the headset
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and LDAC are supported on the headphones

When many of us think of high-end headphones from Sony, the first headset that comes to mind is the Sony WH-1000XM3, the company's flagship wireless active noise cancellation product. However, the Japanese electronics giant has a growing range of similarly feature-filled headphones that are priced more affordably than the flagship 1000X series. One of these is the H.Ear On series, and the latest product launch in this segment is the H.Ear On 3, or the Sony WH-H910N headphones that go on sale today.

Priced at Rs. 21,990, the Sony WH-H910N are Sony's first pair of headphones to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart. Although the product is available globally in five unique colour options, only the black variant will be on sale in India, according to Sony. The over-ear headphones feature wireless connectivity through Bluetooth 5.0, as well as active noise cancellation. The SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs are supported, with LDAC allowing for high-resolution wireless sound.

Battery life is claimed to be 35 hours on a full charge, while a 10-minute charge with a good USB adapter will allow for 2.5 hours of use when the battery is completely drained. There are touch controls for music playback, phone calls, and voice assistant functions, with a touch-sensitive pad on the right ear cup. The headphones have 25mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 5-40,000Hz, and can be customised and controlled using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

The Sony WH-910N are the successor to the Sony WH-H900N which were launched in late 2017 alongside the WH-1000XM2 headphones. Although the next-generation flagship WH-1000XM4 headphones are expected to launch soon, buyers looking for a more affordable option with similar features will be interested in the Sony WH-H910N.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WH-H910N, Active noise cancellation, Headphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Sony WH-H910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 21,990
