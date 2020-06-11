Technology News
  Sony WH CH710N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990

You can expect up to 35 hours of battery life on the Sony WH-CH710N.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 June 2020 11:40 IST
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990

Sony WH-CH710N offers affordable noise cancellation

Highlights
  • The Sony WH-CH710N is an affordable noise cancelling headset
  • You get support for Google Assistant on the headphones
  • Sony WH-CH710N is powered by 30mm dynamic drivers

Sony WH-CH710N wireless active noise cancelling headphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 9,990. The affordable wireless noise cancelling headphones were launched in April globally for $200 (approximately Rs. 15,200), and have now been launched in India at a much more competitive price to take on the growing affordable noise cancelling headphone segment. The Sony WH-CH710N is the successor to the WH-CH700N wireless noise cancelling headphones which were launched last year for Rs. 12,990, and promise improved performance and better battery life, at a lower price.

Sony WH-CH710N specifications and features

The Sony WH-CH710N is the successor to the Sony WH-CH700N which was launched in 2019. The new headset promises improved levels of performance and battery life, with up to 35 hours of use per charge being claimed by the company. There is also quick charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to offer one hour of use.

The headphones are powered by 30mm dynamic drivers, and you also get support for Google Assistant on the Sony WH-CH710N. The over-ear fit of the headphones promises comfort, while functional active noise cancellation will help in improving sound quality and cutting out some of the noise in typical surroundings. The SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs are supported on the headphones, a step down from the WH-CH700N which also supports the aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs.

Sony WH-CH710N price

What is particularly noteworthy about the Sony WH-CH710N is the pricing, with Sony taking an aggressive stance with the pricing of its audio products in India. The headphones are much more affordable in India than the global pricing, and Sony hopes to win over more buyers with this approach. At Rs. 9,990, the Sony WH-CH710N takes on competition from Sennheiser and Indian products such as the Playgo BH70, offering premium features at a reasonable price.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

