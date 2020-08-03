Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless active noise cancelling headphones is expected to launch sometime this month. A leaked promotional video has revealed some key details, including the design and major features of the new headphones. A successor to the highly-rated Sony WH-1000XM3, the new offering is expected to launch nearly two years after the previous generation headphones, and will go up against high-end options including the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Apple's rumoured upcoming wireless over-ear noise cancelling headset.

The leaked promotional video comes via Sparrows News, and shows in detail the design and key features of the new Sony WH-1000XM4. Like the Sony WH-1000XM3, the newer XM4 is said to be powered by the same QN1 noise cancelling processor, promising industry-leading active noise cancellation. The design of the new headphones is similar to the previous generation variant, and key features such as gesture controls, wear detection, and adaptive sound controls return on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

There is also support for voice assistants including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, fast charging which promises five hours of use from 10 minutes of charging, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a new speak-to-chat feature that pauses music when having conversations. Customisation for all functions is said to be available through the Sony Headphones Connect app, and Sony's DSEE Extreme sound enhancement feature will also be available on the headphones. The video states that the Sony WH-1000XM4 will have 40mm hybrid drivers, similar in size to the drivers on the Sony WH-1000XM3.

Also expected on the headphones is multipoint connectivity to let you simultaneously connect it to up to two devices. The video does not mention anything about support for advanced Bluetooth codecs including LDAC and Qualcomm aptX, but is likely to be present on the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Sony is hosting an audio-related launch event on August 6, and is likely to unveil the new WH-1000XM4 headphones during this event. The company is also set to launch the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones in India this week, with the price expected to be under Rs. 20,000.

