Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones to Launch in India on September 18

The Sony WH-1000XM4 will be available to buy on Amazon.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 September 2020 11:39 IST
Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 was launched globally in August

Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 will be launched in India on September 18
  • The headphones are priced at $350 globally
  • Sony could launch the WH-1000XM4 at under Rs. 30,000 in India

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless active noise cancelling headphones will be launched in India on September 18 via Amazon, as per a new teaser page posted on the e-commerce giant's website. The flagship wireless headphones from Sony were launched globally in August, and will be coming to India around a month after the global release. The teaser page is specifically for Amazon, but it's likely that the Sony WH-1000XM4 will also be available through other channels, including Sony and multi-brand offline retailers.

Sony WH-1000XM4 price and availability

The Sony WH-1000XM4 was announced globally in early August, priced at $350 (approximately Rs. 25,600). There's no official word on India pricing yet, but it's possible that the headphones will be priced at under Rs. 30,000, identical to the launch price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 when it was launched in 2018.

The headphones will be available to buy on Amazon as per the teaser, but as is usually the case, Sony could also announce availability through major offline retails and Sony stores across the country. For now, Amazon's ‘Notify Me' page has gone live, and people who are interested in buying the headphones can sign up to be notified on the official launch and price reveal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 specifications and features

The Sony WH-1000XM4 features a similar design to its predecessor, and is powered by the same QN1 noise cancelling processor that made the Sony WH-1000XM3 one of the best pairs of headphones in the wireless active noise cancellation segment.

There are also gesture controls on the headphones, along with features such as adaptive sound controls, wear detection, and a claimed battery life of over 30 hours per charge with active noise cancellation on. The Sony WH-1000XM4 supports the SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs.

An interesting new feature is ‘Speak To Chat', which is supposed to automatically pause music when the headphones detect your voice, allowing for seamless switching between playback and conversation in various environments.

Apart from this, the Sony WH-1000XM4 can be controlled and customised through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for Android and iOS. The app allows users to customise the noise cancellation, set up adaptive sound controls, and adjust other settings such as the equaliser and sound modes.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 also supports multi-point connectivity, letting users connect the headphones to two source devices simultaneously, as well as support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The headphones also support Sony's own 360 Reality Audio format for spatial sound, although there isn't much audio content available in India in this format for now.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

