  Sony WF XB700 Extra Bass True Wireless Earphones, WH CH710N Affordable Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched

Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Affordable Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched

The WH-CH710N headphones promise 35 hours of battery life.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 April 2020 11:51 IST


The Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones are affordably priced at $130

Highlights
  • Sony has launched two new affordable products in the audio space
  • The true wireless WF-XB700 is priced at $130
  • The WH-CH710N is an entry-level noise cancelling headset

Sony's range of wireless audio products continues to grow impressively, anchored ably by high-end products such as the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones and WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones. However, the company's affordable and mid-range options are sometimes more capable from a value-for-money standpoint. The latest from the Japanese electronics manufacturer are the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones and WH-CH710N active noise cancelling headphones. The new audio products are available now in some global markets, and will likely make it to India in the coming months.

First up is the Sony WF-XB700, which is a pair of true wireless earphones in Sony's Extra Bass range. Priced at $130 (approximately Rs. 9,900), the new earphones will line up against options such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones. However, the Extra Bass branding means that the earphones will likely be tuned for punchier bass and deeper lows.

The Sony WF-XB700 earphones promise up to nine hours of battery life on the earbuds per charge, an additional nine hours from the case, an IPX4 water resistance rating, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. There's no active noise cancellation or support for better Bluetooth codecs here, with those features reserved for high-end options such as the Sony WF-1000XM3.

sony wh ch710n main Sony

The Sony WH-CH710N offers active noise cancellation at $200

 

Also launched by Sony is the WH-CH710N wireless active noise cancelling headset. Priced at $200 (approximately Rs. 15,200) these over-ear headphones are the successor to the WH-CH700N headphones which were launched last year. The headphones promise battery life of 35 hours per charge, and support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The key feature here is active noise cancellation, with the WH-CH710N being among Sony's most affordable over-ear headphones with the feature.

While the new audio products are available now in select global markets, there's no firm word on when they will be launched in India. It is likely that the company will launch these products here, since Sony's affordable products have potential in the Indian market. However, with the current lockdown situation, it could take a few months.

Ali Pardiwala

