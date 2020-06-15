Sony could finally be looking to launch its first true wireless earphones in India, with the Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 listed on the company's website as ‘coming soon'. The Japanese electronics maker has been aggressive with its launches and pricing in India for its audio products, and could look to launch both of these earphones at strong price points. According to a leaked teaser, the company may be planning to launch the two earphones in India on June 24.

The Sony WF-SP800N true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation were launched globally in May this year at $199 (approximately Rs. 15,100), while the Sony WF-XB700N were launched in April for $130 (approximately Rs. 9,900). The earphones have been listed on the company's India website, and are the first true wireless earphones from Sony to be officially available in the country. A recent leaked teaser that was subsequently retweeted by Sony India's official account suggests that Sony will launch the earphones on June 24.

We expect pricing of the two products to be in line with global pricing, as Sony has adopted aggressive pricing for India as it looks to gain market share in the audio segment. The Sony WF-SP800N could be priced at under Rs. 15,000, while the WF-XB700 could go for less than Rs. 10,000 at launch. The company adopted a similar strategy with the Sony WH-CH710N that is priced at Rs. 9,990 in India and is much more affordable here than in global markets.

The Sony WF-SP800N is the more significant launch of the two, and will take on products such as the Apple AirPods range, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and the Jabra Elite 75t. The earphones come with active noise cancellation, making this one of a handful of true wireless earphones available in India with the premium feature.

