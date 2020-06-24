Technology News
  Sony Launches WF SP800N and WF XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards

Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards

The more affordable XB-700 is part of the ‘Extra Bass’ range.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 24 June 2020 13:24 IST
The WF-SP800N earphones have active noise cancellation

The WF-SP800N earphones have active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Sony has launched two new true wireless earphones in India
  • The WF-SP800N is a premium headset with noise cancellation
  • The more affordable XB-700 is priced at Rs. XXXX

Sony has launched its first true wireless earphones in India, the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700. The new earphones are priced at Rs. 9,990 for the more affordable XB700, and Rs. 18,990 for the premium SP800N. The new true wireless earphones will be available from today for the XB700, while the SP800N goes on sale on June 26. Both options will be available across Sony's retail network, and will be available in black and blue colour options for the XB700, and black, blue, and white for the SP800N.

Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 price in India

Sony has adopted an aggressive approach to pricing in India of late, and the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 are also priced well for the Indian market. At Rs. 18,990, the WF-SP800N is priced at roughly the same level as global pricing. The SP800N headset goes up against the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and Jabra Elite 75t, and is at an immediate advantage because of the presence of active noise cancellation.

The WF-XB700 is priced very competitively for the Indian market at Rs. 9,990, as Sony looks to capitalise on growing demand for capable mid-range true wireless earphones. The ‘Extra Bass' tag will also appeal to Indian listeners, who tend to prefer earphones that sound more exciting.

Sony WF-SP800N features and specifications

The Sony WF-SP800N is part of the sports-focused range of personal audio products from the Japanese company, and comes with active noise cancellation and IP55-certified dust and water resistance. The earphones are among few options available in India with active noise cancellation, and go up against the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The competitive pricing of these earphones in India will make them an attractive option for users looking at premium features in true wireless earphones.

There is also a claimed battery life of nine hours on the earphones, along with an additional nine hours from the case, along with quick charging that gives you an hour of use with 10 minutes of charging. As with most premium options, there are gesture controls on the earphones, access to voice assistants, app-based customisation through the Sony Headphones Connect app, and USB Type-C charging. Strangely though, there's no support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs on these earphones; only the SBC and AAC codecs are supported.

sony wf xb700 main

Sony WF-XB700 features and specifications

The more affordable of the two true wireless headsets launched by Sony is the WF-XB700. Part of the company's ‘Extra Bass' range, the earphones are tuned for better lows, and have an IPX4 water resistance rating, up to 18 hours of total battery life, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Charging the case is through a USB Type-C port.

The earphones are an affordable option in the mid-range segment in India, going up against competition such as the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones and Oppo Enco Free in the sub-Rs. 10,000 space.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WF-SP800N, Sony WF-XB700, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala
Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards
