Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WF C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 5,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 January 2022 14:54 IST
Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-C500 earbuds will go on sale in India from January 16

Highlights
  • Sony WF-C500 come in four different colours
  • The Sony TWS earbuds feature 5.8mm drivers
  • Sony WF-C500 were launched in Europe last year

Sony WF-C500 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Monday. The new affordable earbuds come with a total battery life of up to 20 hours — including the battery of the bundled charging case. Sony WF-C500 earbuds also feature a splash-resistant design and carry flexible eartips for better grip while listening to music on-the-go. Additionally, the TWS earbuds come with easy control buttons and support both Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. Sony WF-C500 earbuds come in four different colours.

Sony WF-C500 price in India, availability details

Sony WF-C500 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,990. The earbuds will be available for purchase in Black, Green, Orange, and White colours starting Sunday (January 16) via Sony retail outlets including Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com, major electronic stores, and e-commerce websites.

In September, the Sony WF-C500 were launched in Europe at EUR 90 (roughly Rs. 7,600).

Sony WF-C500 specifications

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones come with 5.8mm drivers that have a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. The earbuds are equipped with the company's proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that is claimed to deliver a compelling audio and call quality out-of-the-box. Sony has provided an IPX4-certified build that can bear water splashes.

Similar to other earbuds of its segment, Sony WF-C500 has Google Assistant and Siri support. There is also support for Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for easy connectivity with compatible devices.

The Sony WF-C500 come with buttons to let users play, stop, or skip tracks and adjust volume levels as per their preference. The earbuds also have a Bluetooth chip that is claimed to transmit sound to left and right ears simultaneously without any lag.

Sony has bundled the WF-C500 with a cylindrical charging case that can easily fit in a pocket or bag. The case also features a translucent lid on top with a texture like frosted glass.

sony wf c500 charging case image Sony WF C500

Sony WF-C500 comes with a cylindrical case 
Photo Credit: Sony

 

The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case stores power worth another full charge that takes the total battery life to up to 20 hours. The charging case provides an hour's playtime with a 10-minute quick charge.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds don't include active noise cancellation (ANC) that helps cut ambient noise and is available on Sony's higher-end models including the WF-SP800N and WF-10000XM3.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Sony WF C500 price in India, Sony WF C500 specifications, Sony WF C500, Sony
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India

Related Stories

    Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
    2. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
    3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
    4. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
    5. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
    6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
    7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models
    8. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
    9. James Webb Space Telescope is Now Fully Deployed, Says NASA
    10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
    #Latest Stories
    1. Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
    2. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India
    3. Chinese EdTech Giant New Oriental Laid Off 60,000 Staff After China’s Education Crackdown, Says Founder
    4. Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike Bats for More Independence of Web3 From Centralised Platforms
    5. Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery
    6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 120Hz Display, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    7. Bill Murray Playing a Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
    8. Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped to Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
    9. Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications
    10. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Mostly Flat After a Healthy Bounce on Sunday, Terra Shines
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com