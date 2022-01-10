Sony WF-C500 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Monday. The new affordable earbuds come with a total battery life of up to 20 hours — including the battery of the bundled charging case. Sony WF-C500 earbuds also feature a splash-resistant design and carry flexible eartips for better grip while listening to music on-the-go. Additionally, the TWS earbuds come with easy control buttons and support both Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. Sony WF-C500 earbuds come in four different colours.

Sony WF-C500 price in India, availability details

Sony WF-C500 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,990. The earbuds will be available for purchase in Black, Green, Orange, and White colours starting Sunday (January 16) via Sony retail outlets including Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com, major electronic stores, and e-commerce websites.

In September, the Sony WF-C500 were launched in Europe at EUR 90 (roughly Rs. 7,600).

Sony WF-C500 specifications

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones come with 5.8mm drivers that have a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. The earbuds are equipped with the company's proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that is claimed to deliver a compelling audio and call quality out-of-the-box. Sony has provided an IPX4-certified build that can bear water splashes.

Similar to other earbuds of its segment, Sony WF-C500 has Google Assistant and Siri support. There is also support for Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for easy connectivity with compatible devices.

The Sony WF-C500 come with buttons to let users play, stop, or skip tracks and adjust volume levels as per their preference. The earbuds also have a Bluetooth chip that is claimed to transmit sound to left and right ears simultaneously without any lag.

Sony has bundled the WF-C500 with a cylindrical charging case that can easily fit in a pocket or bag. The case also features a translucent lid on top with a texture like frosted glass.

Sony WF-C500 comes with a cylindrical case

Photo Credit: Sony

The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case stores power worth another full charge that takes the total battery life to up to 20 hours. The charging case provides an hour's playtime with a 10-minute quick charge.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds don't include active noise cancellation (ANC) that helps cut ambient noise and is available on Sony's higher-end models including the WF-SP800N and WF-10000XM3.