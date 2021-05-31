Technology News
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones Specifications and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video

The video reveals key features, including ANC and wireless charging.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 31 May 2021 16:54 IST
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones Specifications and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will have a completely new design, as per various leaks

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones are expected to launch soon globally
  • The premium true wireless earphones have been the subject of many leaks
  • A new leaked promo video reveals key features and design aspects

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are expected to launch in 2021, and numerous leaks and reveals have thrown light on just what to expect. The Japanese electronics conglomerate's latest true wireless headset is expected to be its most premium and feature-filled yet, and a new leaked promo video reveals the features and specifications that are expected to come with the new earphones. Apart from active noise cancellation and access to Google Assistant, which were present even on the Sony WF-1000XM3, the Sony WF-1000XM4 will have a revamped design and new features such as wireless charging and speak-to-chat, as per the promo video.

The new video, which can be watched below, was posted on the YouTube channel of Sparrows News, which has previously leaked Sony audio products' promo videos including that of the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. The video follows numerous leaks that have already shown the design of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones and also revealed some of the features and specifications. It confirms the presence of key features including active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and speak-to-chat on the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are expected to get some big changes in design from the Sony WF-1000XM3, which were launched in India in 2020 for Rs. 19,999. The new earphones are smaller in size, but retain the core features and capabilities, and even add a few new ones. These include wireless charging, a popular feature commonly seen on premium TWS headsets now, as well as a speak-to-chat feature that was introduced with the Sony WH-1000XM4 in late 2020. Speak-to-chat pauses the music and turns on transparency mode on the headset automatically when the user's voice is heard by the headset.

Other notable points shown in the video include a new Sony V1 integrated processor that replaces the QN1e processor on the WF-1000XM3, adaptive sound controls, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 8 hours of battery life on the earpieces, with a total claimed battery life of 24 hours when including the charging case. Sony's 360 Reality Audio sound format will also be supported on the earphones, according to the video.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will go up against strong competition in the premium true wireless segment, including the ageing but still capable Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Jabra Elite 85t. Sony could go with similar pricing for the WF-1000XM3 of around Rs. 20,000 in India, in order to compete against Samsung and Jabra that are priced at under Rs. 20,000.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WF-1000XM4, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WF-1000XM4 specifications, Sony WF-1000XM4 features, Active noise cancellation, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, Earphones
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More



 
 

