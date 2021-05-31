Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are expected to launch in 2021, and numerous leaks and reveals have thrown light on just what to expect. The Japanese electronics conglomerate's latest true wireless headset is expected to be its most premium and feature-filled yet, and a new leaked promo video reveals the features and specifications that are expected to come with the new earphones. Apart from active noise cancellation and access to Google Assistant, which were present even on the Sony WF-1000XM3, the Sony WF-1000XM4 will have a revamped design and new features such as wireless charging and speak-to-chat, as per the promo video.

The new video, which can be watched below, was posted on the YouTube channel of Sparrows News, which has previously leaked Sony audio products' promo videos including that of the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. The video follows numerous leaks that have already shown the design of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones and also revealed some of the features and specifications. It confirms the presence of key features including active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and speak-to-chat on the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are expected to get some big changes in design from the Sony WF-1000XM3, which were launched in India in 2020 for Rs. 19,999. The new earphones are smaller in size, but retain the core features and capabilities, and even add a few new ones. These include wireless charging, a popular feature commonly seen on premium TWS headsets now, as well as a speak-to-chat feature that was introduced with the Sony WH-1000XM4 in late 2020. Speak-to-chat pauses the music and turns on transparency mode on the headset automatically when the user's voice is heard by the headset.

Other notable points shown in the video include a new Sony V1 integrated processor that replaces the QN1e processor on the WF-1000XM3, adaptive sound controls, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 8 hours of battery life on the earpieces, with a total claimed battery life of 24 hours when including the charging case. Sony's 360 Reality Audio sound format will also be supported on the earphones, according to the video.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will go up against strong competition in the premium true wireless segment, including the ageing but still capable Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Jabra Elite 85t. Sony could go with similar pricing for the WF-1000XM3 of around Rs. 20,000 in India, in order to compete against Samsung and Jabra that are priced at under Rs. 20,000.