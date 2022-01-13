Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The flagship earbuds from Sony are among the first with a TWS form factor to feature support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec, and also have other key features such as active noise cancellation and app support. Launched globally in June 2021 as a successor to the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds, the new true wireless earphones compete against premium options from Apple, Samsung, and Jabra, among others.

Sony WF-1000XM4 price in India, availability

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India and will be available to buy starting January 16 across Sony's online and offline retail channels — including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, major electronics stores, ShopatSC online portal, and other e-commerce websites.

At this price, Sony WF-1000XM4 compete directly against Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, among others. As mentioned, the new TWS earbuds succeed Sony WF-1000XM3 which was launched in India in 2020 and is currently priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India.

Sony WF-1000XM4 specifications, features

The key feature of Sony WF-1000XM4 which sets the earbuds apart from the competition is support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec, which is uncommon among TWS earphones. With this, Sony WF-1000XM4 promise better sound quality through LDAC's improved data transfer rates, and can take better advantage of high-resolution audio tracks from streaming services such as Apple Music and Tidal.

Apart from this, Sony WF-1000XM4 also have active noise cancellation with adaptive sound control, USB Type-C and Qi wireless chargin, and app support through Sony Headphones Connect. Features such as Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention mode, also seen on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, are also present on Sony WF-1000XM4.

Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones are powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1, which enables active noise cancellation and LDAC Bluetooth codec processing. There is also support for Sony's 360 Reality Audio sound format, and a claimed total battery life of 32 hours with active noise cancellation on. Fast charging promises up to 60 minutes of listening time with a five-minute charge, and the earpieces are IPX4 rated for water resistance. Google Fast Pair is supported for Android devices, and voice assistant support is also present on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones.