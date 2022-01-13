Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WF 1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones With Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched in India

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones With Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched in India

Sony WF-1000XM4 supports SBC and AAC as well

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 January 2022 12:23 IST
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones With Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched in India

Sony WF-1000XM4 price in India is set at Rs. 19,990

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM4 supports the SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs
  • The controls are customisable through the Sony Headphones Connect app
  • Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention features are also available

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The flagship earbuds from Sony are among the first with a TWS form factor to feature support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec, and also have other key features such as active noise cancellation and app support. Launched globally in June 2021 as a successor to the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds, the new true wireless earphones compete against premium options from Apple, Samsung, and Jabra, among others.

Sony WF-1000XM4 price in India, availability

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India and will be available to buy starting January 16 across Sony's online and offline retail channels — including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, major electronics stores, ShopatSC online portal, and other e-commerce websites.

At this price, Sony WF-1000XM4 compete directly against Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, among others. As mentioned, the new TWS earbuds succeed Sony WF-1000XM3 which was launched in India in 2020 and is currently priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India.

Sony WF-1000XM4 specifications, features

The key feature of Sony WF-1000XM4 which sets the earbuds apart from the competition is support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec, which is uncommon among TWS earphones. With this, Sony WF-1000XM4 promise better sound quality through LDAC's improved data transfer rates, and can take better advantage of high-resolution audio tracks from streaming services such as Apple Music and Tidal.

Apart from this, Sony WF-1000XM4 also have active noise cancellation with adaptive sound control, USB Type-C and Qi wireless chargin, and app support through Sony Headphones Connect. Features such as Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention mode, also seen on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, are also present on Sony WF-1000XM4.

Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones are powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1, which enables active noise cancellation and LDAC Bluetooth codec processing. There is also support for Sony's 360 Reality Audio sound format, and a claimed total battery life of 32 hours with active noise cancellation on. Fast charging promises up to 60 minutes of listening time with a five-minute charge, and the earpieces are IPX4 rated for water resistance. Google Fast Pair is supported for Android devices, and voice assistant support is also present on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WF-1000XM4, Sony WF-1000XM4 features, Sony WF-1000XM4 Price in India, Sony WF-1000XM4 specifications, True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, Earphones, LDAC, Flagship, Active noise cancellation, Sony Headphones Connect, Android
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Pegasus Spyware Used to Hack Phones of Salvadoran Journalists Investigating Alleged State Corruption: Report
Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones With Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Price Tipped to Be $100 Higher Than iPhone 13 Pro
  7. Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival — Big Bazaar
  8. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With 7,040mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  2. TCS Rides Sustained Digital Services' Demand to Report Strong Quarterly Earnings, Announces Share Buyback
  3. Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones With Noise Cancellation, LDAC Support Launched in India
  4. Wordle Knockoffs Pulled From Apple's App Store
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says 'Working Through Challenges' With India Government When Asked About Launch
  6. Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Pegasus Spyware Used to Hack Phones of Salvadoran Journalists Investigating Alleged State Corruption: Report
  8. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed for January 18; Price Leaks Online
  9. James Webb Space Telescope: NASA Begins Months-Long Process of Bringing Space Observatory Into Focus
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Tipped Again, This Time With 2 Holes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com