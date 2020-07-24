Technology News
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS EarBuds With Noise Cancellation Support Launching in India on August 6

The Sony WF-1000XM3 come with support for multiple voice assistants - Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 July 2020 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Sony WF-1000XM3 incorporate several modes like Quick Attention Mode and Ambient Sound Mode

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM3 pack the QN1e noise cancellation processor
  • The earbuds feature 6mm dynamic drivers, support Bluetooth v5.0
  • Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS offer up to 32 hours of total battery life

Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earphones are all set to launch in India on August 6. Amazon India is teasing the arrival of these earbuds as part of its Prime Day 2020 launches during the two-day sale. The Sony WF-1000XM3 were originally unveiled last year in July, and they are finally making their way to the Indian market. The earbuds are teased to offer up to 32 hours of total battery life without noise cancellation. The Sony WF-1000XM3 also come with multiple voice assistants support - Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS launch details

The dedicated page on Amazon India confirms that the Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earphones will launch in India on August 6 at 12am (midnight) IST. Amazon does not reveal the price of the earbuds, but these should be around the same range as the Europe price of GBP 220 (approximately Rs. 19,000).

Amazon is launching a host of audio products on Prime Day 2020. Apart from the Sony WF-1000XM3, even the Amazfit Powerbuds with built-in heart rate sensor are also set to launch during the sale period.

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS features

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are claimed to offer six hours of use on a single charge with active noise cancellation switched on, and 8 hours with it switched off. This number jumps up to 32 hours with noise cancellation turned off, and up to 24 hours with noise cancellation turned with the charge present in the case. The earbuds integrate the QN1e processor that brings HD noise cancellation and the earbuds incorporate dual noise sensor technology as well. The earbuds also support several modes like Quick Attention Mode and Ambient Sound Mode. The sensors baked inside are able to detect when the earbuds are worn for instant connection and the music is also automatically paused when the buds are taken off. As mentioned, the earbuds support several voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 feature 6mm dynamic drivers, and a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, offer Bluetooth codec support for the SBC and AAC codecs, and have a USB Type-C port for charging through the case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WF-1000XM3 India Launch, Sony WF-1000XM3 price in India, Sony WF-1000XM3 specifications, Sony WF-1000XM3 features, Sony WF-1000XM3 Sale, Sony, Truly Wireless Earphones
