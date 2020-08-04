Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WF 1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990

Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones go on sale August 6

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 4 August 2020 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990

The WF-1000XM3 are Sony’s flagship true wireless headphones

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM3 are priced at Rs. 19,990
  • Sony WF-1000XM3 feature the QN1e noise cancelling processor
  • Sony also launched the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 recently

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation have been launched in India. The new flagship earphones were launched globally in 2019, and are finally making their way to India. Carrying a retail price tag of Rs. 19,990, the Sony WF-1000XM3 will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 17,990 for a period of 10 days. The earphones go on sale on August 6 and will be available both online and offline across Sony retail stores, Sony's online store, major electronics retailers, and Amazon.

Last month, Sony launched the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 true wireless earphones in India, priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 9,990 respectively. At Rs. 19,990, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the brand's flagship true wireless headphones, and are touted as offering similar active noise cancellation performance to the its much praised WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones.

Sony WF-1000XM3 specifications, features

The Sony WF-1000XM3 feature the proprietary QN1e processor for active noise cancellation. The earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

These specifications make the Sony WF-1000XM3 a direct competitor of the Apple AirPods Pro and the flagship Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, both of which are priced at around Rs. 25,000 in India.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 promise up to six hours of music playback with active noise cancelling turned on, or up to eight hours with the mode turned off. The case provides an additional three charges, for a total promised battery life of up to 32 hours per charge cycle. The case is charged through a USB Type-C port and is also NFC-enabled for quick pairing. As with most of Sony's headphones and earphones, the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones can be customised and controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.

The lack of support for superior Bluetooth codecs such as aptX and LDAC may be of concern to some, especially considering the recently launched Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features support for the aptX codec. However, support for the AAC Bluetooth codec means that the Sony WF-1000XM3 are expected to work effectively enough with Apple smartphones and most Android devices.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WF-1000XM3 features, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, Sony WF-1000XM3 price in India
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
iQoo 5 Series With 120W Fast Charging Support Set to Launch on August 17
TikTok Lovers Express Outrage Over Trump Threat of US Ban

Related Stories

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  3. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  4. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  6. Redmi 9 Prime India to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Nokia C3 With Octa-Core CPU, 3,040mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Z66 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  3. iQoo 5 Series With 120W Fast Charging Support Set to Launch on August 17
  4. Oppo K7 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Razr 5G Leaked Live Images Show Redesigned Chin, Rounded Edges
  7. iPhone 12 Lineup to See Four Models Launch This Year in Two Phases, Supply Chain Report Claims
  8. Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021
  9. US Should Get 'Substantial Portion' of TikTok Operations Sale Price: Trump
  10. WhatsApp Launches Search the Web Feature to Fight Misinformation, Rolling Out in Select Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com