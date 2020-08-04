Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation have been launched in India. The new flagship earphones were launched globally in 2019, and are finally making their way to India. Carrying a retail price tag of Rs. 19,990, the Sony WF-1000XM3 will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 17,990 for a period of 10 days. The earphones go on sale on August 6 and will be available both online and offline across Sony retail stores, Sony's online store, major electronics retailers, and Amazon.

Last month, Sony launched the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 true wireless earphones in India, priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 9,990 respectively. At Rs. 19,990, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the brand's flagship true wireless headphones, and are touted as offering similar active noise cancellation performance to the its much praised WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones.

Sony WF-1000XM3 specifications, features

The Sony WF-1000XM3 feature the proprietary QN1e processor for active noise cancellation. The earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

These specifications make the Sony WF-1000XM3 a direct competitor of the Apple AirPods Pro and the flagship Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, both of which are priced at around Rs. 25,000 in India.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 promise up to six hours of music playback with active noise cancelling turned on, or up to eight hours with the mode turned off. The case provides an additional three charges, for a total promised battery life of up to 32 hours per charge cycle. The case is charged through a USB Type-C port and is also NFC-enabled for quick pairing. As with most of Sony's headphones and earphones, the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones can be customised and controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.

The lack of support for superior Bluetooth codecs such as aptX and LDAC may be of concern to some, especially considering the recently launched Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features support for the aptX codec. However, support for the AAC Bluetooth codec means that the Sony WF-1000XM3 are expected to work effectively enough with Apple smartphones and most Android devices.

