Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India at Rs. 24,990

The speaker can also stream from other online music services, and is compatible with Spotify Connect

12 August 2019
The Sony SRS-XB402M features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Highlights
  • The Sony SRS-XB402M features Amazon Alexa connectivity
  • You can also stream music from online services, and use Spotify Connect
  • The speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs. 19,990

Sony's lineup of audio products has a good reputation, and the Japanese company's headphones and speakers are considered to be among the most technologically advanced in the segment. Sony has now launched a new wireless speaker in India which is similarly advanced in terms of features and specifications. The Sony SRS-XB402M wireless speaker is priced at Rs. 24,990, and features built-in Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. The speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs. 19,990 till August 18, and goes on sale across online and offline channels on August 13.

The Sony SRS-XB402M is a portable and wireless speaker that is part of Sony's Extra Bass lineup, suggesting that the sonic signature will be inclined towards stronger bass and low-end responses. The speaker also has party lights which are synchronised to the music, with controls at the top of the device. The SRS-XB402M features traditional Bluetooth connectivity to be used with smartphones, tablets and computers, but also has Wi-Fi connectivity for additional functionality.

This additional functionality includes access to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant without needing a smartphone to be connected to the speaker, and access to music and audiobook streaming services such as Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and Kindle. You can also use the Sony SRS-XB402M with Spotify Connect, allowing you to stream from Spotify directly on the speaker, which can be controlled using a separate device.

The Sony SRS-XB402M has two angled wide-range speaker cones, along with two passive radiators for bass. Specific settings, controls, and initial setup can be done using the Sony Music Center app, which is available for iOS and Android. Battery life is claimed to be up to 12 hours on a single charge, and the speaker is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. The speaker features Bluetooth 4.2, with support for the SBC and AAC codecs.

Sony has a growing range of wireless speakers and audio products in India, and recently launched the Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones at Rs. 16,990, as well as the HT-Z9F soundbar, which is priced at Rs. 62,990.

Further reading: Sony, Sony SRS-XB402M, Amazon Alexa
Ali Pardiwala

