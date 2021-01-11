Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony SRS RA5000, SRS RA3000 Wireless Home Speakers With 360 Reality Audio Launched

Sony SRS-RA5000, SRS-RA3000 Wireless Home Speakers With 360 Reality Audio Launched

Sony SRS-RA5000 carries a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,500), while Sony SRS-RA3000 is priced at EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 31,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 January 2021 17:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony SRS-RA5000, SRS-RA3000 Wireless Home Speakers With 360 Reality Audio Launched

Sony SRS-RA5000 comes with a trio of up-firing speakers

Highlights
  • Sony SRS-RA5000 houses three mid-speakers and a subwoofer
  • Sony SRS-RA3000 comes with two passive radiators and two tweeters
  • Both new speakers come with support for Chromecast and Spotify Connect

Sony has expanded its range of wireless home speakers with the launch of the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 models. The new speakers come equipped with the company's proprietary 360 Reality Audio and Immersive Audio Enhancement technologies that claim to deliver a “room-filled” spatial audio experience. In the series, the Sony SRS-RA5000 also comes with Hi-Res Audio certification and a trio of up-firing speakers. The SRS-RA3000 is designed to provide omnidirectional sound with an integrated omni-diffuser that is said to spread the sound throughout the room.

Sony SRS-RA5000, SRS-RA3000 price

Sony SRS-RA5000 price has been set at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,500), while the Sony SRS-RA3000 carries a price tag of EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 31,200). Both speakers will be available in the UK and Europe from February. However, details about their India launch weren't announced at the time of filing this story.

Sony SRS-RA5000 specifications

The Sony SRS-RA5000 features three up-firing 46mm speakers, three 46mm mid-speakers, and a 70mm subwoofer. It includes Sony's 360 Reality Audio technology to fill sound both horizontally and vertically. Sony has also tied up with Kirkland, Washington-based Virtual Sonics to bring the 360 Reality Audio Creative Suite to let artistes and musicians produce immersive sound for the 360 Reality Audio technology. The speaker also comes with Immersive Audio Enhancement that uses a software algorithm to offer a surround sound experience even on 2-channel stereo tracks. Additionally, there is a Sound Calibration technology to optimise sound performance. The speaker unit on the SRS-RA5000 includes high-magnetism neodymium magnets and mica reinforced cellular diaphragm.

To calibrate sound as per the room environment, you need to hold the dedicated Immersive Enhancement button on the SRS-RA5000.

Sony has provided an Auto Volume feature on the SRS-RA5000 that allows the speaker to adjust the sound track-by-track automatically to suggest an optimal volume level for each track. The speaker is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Further, users can control its output using the Sony Music Centre app from their smartphones.

The Sony SRS-RA5000 can be connected to a compatible Bravia TV wirelessly to enhance the audio experience while watching a TV show or movie.

In terms of connectivity, the speaker has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes Chromecast and Spotify Connect support for mirroring audio from a compatible device. The Sony SRS-RA5000 speaker measures 329x235x225mm and weighs 4.9 kilograms.

Sony SRS-RA3000 specifications

The Sony SRS-RA3000 comes with two 17mm tweeter units, one 80mm full-range driver, and two passive radiators of 103x37mm each. Just like the RA5000, the Sony RA3000 comes with 360 Reality Audio and Immersive Audio Enhancement technologies. It also includes the Sound Calibration technology as well as the company's Auto Volume. Similarly, the speaker offers compatibility with Amazon Alexa Google Assistant devices and includes Spotify Connect and Chromecast support.

sony srs ra3000 image Sony SRS RA3000

Sony SRS-RA3000 comes with two tweeters, two passive radiators, and a full-range driver

 

In terms of differences, the Sony SRS-RA3000 is designed to fit anywhere in your home — even in the kitchen or bathroom — with the inclusion of humidity resistance. The speaker also has auto adjustment to automatically calibrate audio performance according to the room it is in.

The Sony SRS-RA3000 comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The speaker measures 247x146x155mm and weighs 2.5 kilograms.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Sony SRS RA5000 price, Sony SRS RA5000 specifications, Sony SRS RA5000, Sony SRS RA3000 price, Sony SRS RA3000 specifications, Sony SRS RA3000, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Sony
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Leaked Renders Show Phone in Multiple Colours
Sony SRS-RA5000, SRS-RA3000 Wireless Home Speakers With 360 Reality Audio Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  2. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  3. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  4. OnePlus Band Review
  5. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
  6. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now' Amid WhatsApp Row
  7. Shifting to Telegram? Here Are 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Seen in Multiple Colours in Leaked Renders
  9. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  10. HP Launches Envy 14 Laptop, Elite Folio Tablet, Wireless Earbuds at CES 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Leaked by Security Researchers
  2. iQoo 7 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Teased to Launch Next Month, Price Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Specifications Accidentally Leaked by Canadian Retailer Staples
  5. Apple, Hyundai Set to Sign Autonomous Electric Car Partnership Deal: Report
  6. Lenovo Introduces ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses That Can Show Up to 5 Virtual Displays
  7. Facebook’s Move to Collect WhatsApp User Data Under Investigation in Turkey
  8. Signal Tops App Store and Google Play Charts in India and US, Thanks to WhatsApp Privacy Change
  9. Indian Loan Apps on Google Play Store Charging High Interest on Short-Term Loans in Policy Violation
  10. Sony SRS-RA5000, SRS-RA3000 Wireless Home Speakers With 360 Reality Audio Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com