Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony SRS NS7 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 12 Hour Playtime, Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 12-Hour Playtime, Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,300).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 October 2021 13:22 IST
Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 12-Hour Playtime, Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony SRS-NS7 offers integrated hands-free calling and it can be paired to two devices at the same time

Highlights
  • Sony SRS-NS7 comes with an ergonomic design
  • Sony SRS-NS7 is said to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter can be purchased separately

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker has been launched in the US with Dolby Atmos support. The latest model in Sony's wireless neckband series is compatible with WLA-NS7 transmitter to offer Sony's signature 360 Spatial Sound experience with Sony Bravia XR TVs. The 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app, after being paired with the SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker and Sony Bravia XR TV, estimates the 3D shape of the user's ear and optimises the arrangement of virtual Dolby Atmos speakers for them. The neckband is splash proof and said to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life.

Sony SRS-NS7 price, availability

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and is available for pre-booking via Sony Electronics, Best Buy, and Amazon. The neckband will start shipping on October 20. However, Sony has not shared any information on its international availability yet.

The Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter can be purchased separately. It comes with a price tag of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and is available to pre-order at Sony Electronics, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Sony SRS-NS7 specifications, features

Sony SRS-NS7 features an inbuilt microphone and comes with support for Sony's 360 Spatial Sound to deliver a cinematic experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. It has integrated hands-free calling and comes with upward-facing X-balanced speaker units that deliver sound directly to the user without disturbing others. With a fabric surface and Silicone neckband, the ergonomic design ensures comfort fit around the neck and there are passive radiators that boost bass. The Play or Call button is placed on the left side of the neckband. Sony claims that the SRS-NS7 is the world's first wireless neckband speaker that delivers Dolby Atmos when paired with Sony's Bravia XR television models.

It comes with a wireless adapter and has a multi-point connection that allows users to connect two devices at the same time. The company has given an IPX4 splash-resistant design to Sony SRS-NS7.

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker is claimed by the company to operate for 12 hours and up to 5 hours at maximum volume on a single charge. Sony says a 10-minute quick charge can add one hour of extra playtime.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony SRS-NS7

Sony SRS-NS7

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony SRS-NS7, Sony SRS-NS7 Price, Sony SRS-NS7 Specifications, Sony Wireless Neckband Speaker
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Testifies Before US Congress: Top Quotes From the Hearing
WhatsApp Outage Hits Trading in Assets From Crypto to Russian Oil
Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 12-Hour Playtime, Dolby Atmos Support Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  5. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  8. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  9. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Mobile Premier League, Other Online Gaming Apps Block Access in Karnataka as Ban Takes Effect
  2. Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 12-Hour Playtime, Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  3. Google Pixel 6 Launch Date Set for October 19, Pixel 6 Pro to Debut Alongside
  4. TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator
  5. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Didymos Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  6. Fireside App Launched to Help Creators Host Live Interactive Shows
  7. Desten Says Its EV Battery Tech Can Help Charge From 0–80 Percent Within 5 Minutes
  8. WhatsApp Outage Hits Trading in Assets From Crypto to Russian Oil
  9. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Testifies Before US Congress: Top Quotes From the Hearing
  10. Bitcoin Shoots Past $52,000 Mark After Healthy Start To Week, Most Altcoins Register Nominal Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com