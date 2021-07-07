Technology News
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched

Sony SRS-NB10 supports quick charging via the USB Type-C port and a 10 minute charge can give an hour of playtime.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 July 2021 13:53 IST
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker weighs just 113 grams

Highlights
  • Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker costs $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200)
  • The speaker has buttons for media control and mic mute
  • Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker has Bluetooth v5.1

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker has launched in the US and it being targeted towards the work from home user. It is offered in two colours, and sits on your shoulders around your neck with speakers placed under the ears on either side. The Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker has a lightweight design with controls on either side of the neckband allowing you to quickly mute, control volume, and more. It is also splash proof and uses advanced audio signal processing for better call quality, Sony claims.

Sony SRS-NB10 price

Sony SRS-NB10 is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and is offered in Charcoal Grey and White colours. The wireless neckband speaker will be available for purchase from September and Sony has not shared any information on international availability yet.

Sony SRS-NB10 specifications, features

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband has full-range speakers that are pointed towards the user's ears. There are passive radiators that boost bass and an advanced audio signal processing minimises feedback and echo. It uses Precise Voice Pickup Technology thanks to its two mics that have a high-quality beam-forming array meant to deliver clear voice quality during calls. There is a dedicated mic mute button on one of the sides and media controls on the other.

Sony SRS-NB10 uses Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. It also has a max communication range of 30 metres and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The battery is said to last up to 20 hours and can be recharged via the USB Type-C port. Sony says a 10-minute quick charge gives you up to an hour of extra playtime. The Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker is IPX4 splash proof as well.

The wireless speaker weighs just 113 grams making it comfortable to wear for long sessions. It is also easy to take off and since there is nothing going into your ears, the Sony SRS-NB10 allows you to be aware of your surroundings.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony SRS-NB10

Sony SRS-NB10

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Power Source Battery
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones.
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched
