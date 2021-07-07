Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker has launched in the US and it being targeted towards the work from home user. It is offered in two colours, and sits on your shoulders around your neck with speakers placed under the ears on either side. The Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker has a lightweight design with controls on either side of the neckband allowing you to quickly mute, control volume, and more. It is also splash proof and uses advanced audio signal processing for better call quality, Sony claims.

Sony SRS-NB10 price

Sony SRS-NB10 is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and is offered in Charcoal Grey and White colours. The wireless neckband speaker will be available for purchase from September and Sony has not shared any information on international availability yet.

Sony SRS-NB10 specifications, features

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband has full-range speakers that are pointed towards the user's ears. There are passive radiators that boost bass and an advanced audio signal processing minimises feedback and echo. It uses Precise Voice Pickup Technology thanks to its two mics that have a high-quality beam-forming array meant to deliver clear voice quality during calls. There is a dedicated mic mute button on one of the sides and media controls on the other.

Sony SRS-NB10 uses Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. It also has a max communication range of 30 metres and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The battery is said to last up to 20 hours and can be recharged via the USB Type-C port. Sony says a 10-minute quick charge gives you up to an hour of extra playtime. The Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker is IPX4 splash proof as well.

The wireless speaker weighs just 113 grams making it comfortable to wear for long sessions. It is also easy to take off and since there is nothing going into your ears, the Sony SRS-NB10 allows you to be aware of your surroundings.