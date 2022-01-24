Sony SRS-NB10 and Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers along with Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter were launched in India on Wednesday. The audio products are aimed at providing an enhanced work-from-home and cinema-at-home experience. Sony SRS-NB10 allows users to take calls, and listen to music on-the-go. The Sony SRS-NS7 speakers come with Dolby Atmos to offer a personal cinema sound experience when paired with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter, Sony says. The wireless transmitter also works with Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony WH-XB700, and Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones.

Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7, and WLA-NS7 price in India

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers are priced at Rs. 11,990, Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers price in India is set at Rs. 22,990, and Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter can be purchased at a price of Rs. Rs.5,690 via Sony Center, e-commerce portals such as Amazon, ShopAtSC, and major electronic stores across India starting January 24, Sony says.

The Sony SRS-NB10 speakers were launched in the US in July last year, and Sony SRS-NS7 made their debut in the US in October.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers specifications

Sony SRS-NB10 speakers are equipped with a full-range speaker unit that features embedded passive radiators to produce boosted bass. As per Sony, the speakers are designed for online conferences when working from home or office. They feature Precise Voice Pickup Technology which is essentially two high-quality directional microphones combined with advanced audio signal processing. The technology facilitates clear calls by minimising echo.

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speakers come with a microphone mute button, touch-sensitive volume rocker and play/ pause button. Sony claims that the speakers offer up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and they can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The speakers also have quick charging technology, and as per the company, a quick 10-minute charge can give up to an hour of playtime. Sony SRS-NB10 are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speakers offer a cinematic surround sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. Sony also claims that the SRS-NS7 are the world's first Dolby Atmos compatible wireless neckband speakers with Sony's BRAVIA XR models. As per the company, the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app takes photos of your ears and analyses unique hearing characteristics to offer “a truly personalised experience.”

To use the wireless neckband speaker at its full potential, a user can connect the Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter (sold separately) to the TV with an optical cable and USB cable, and then pair the Sony SRS-NS7 neckband speaker with the transmitter via Bluetooth. Apart from Dolby Atmos, the speakers also come with an upward facing X-Balanced Speaker Unit to deliver “ultimate personal cinema experience,” and a passive radiator for clear bass.

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to five hours at maximum volume. They also come with fast charging technology, and Sony says that a quick 10-minute charging via a USB Type-C port can deliver up to an hour of playtime. These speakers also come with IPX4 rating for water resistance.

