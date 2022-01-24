Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony SRS NB10, SRS NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India

Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India

Sony SRS-NS7 are claimed to be the world’s first Dolby Atmos-compatible wireless neckband speakers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 January 2022 15:32 IST
Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony SRS-NB10 and Sony SRS-NS7 come with fast charging technology

Highlights
  • Sony SRS-NB10 are said to offer up to 20 hours of playtime
  • Sony SRS-NS7 offer up to 12 hours of playtime, says Sony
  • Sony WLA-NS7 transmitter offers wide compatibility

Sony SRS-NB10 and Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers along with Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter were launched in India on Wednesday. The audio products are aimed at providing an enhanced work-from-home and cinema-at-home experience. Sony SRS-NB10 allows users to take calls, and listen to music on-the-go. The Sony SRS-NS7 speakers come with Dolby Atmos to offer a personal cinema sound experience when paired with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter, Sony says. The wireless transmitter also works with Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony WH-XB700, and Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones.

Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7, and WLA-NS7 price in India

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers are priced at Rs. 11,990, Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers price in India is set at Rs. 22,990, and Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter can be purchased at a price of Rs. Rs.5,690 via Sony Center, e-commerce portals such as Amazon, ShopAtSC, and major electronic stores across India starting January 24, Sony says.

The Sony SRS-NB10 speakers were launched in the US in July last year, and Sony SRS-NS7 made their debut in the US in October.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers specifications

Sony SRS-NB10 speakers are equipped with a full-range speaker unit that features embedded passive radiators to produce boosted bass. As per Sony, the speakers are designed for online conferences when working from home or office. They feature Precise Voice Pickup Technology which is essentially two high-quality directional microphones combined with advanced audio signal processing. The technology facilitates clear calls by minimising echo.

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speakers come with a microphone mute button, touch-sensitive volume rocker and play/ pause button. Sony claims that the speakers offer up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and they can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The speakers also have quick charging technology, and as per the company, a quick 10-minute charge can give up to an hour of playtime. Sony SRS-NB10 are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers specifications

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speakers offer a cinematic surround sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. Sony also claims that the SRS-NS7 are the world's first Dolby Atmos compatible wireless neckband speakers with Sony's BRAVIA XR models. As per the company, the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app takes photos of your ears and analyses unique hearing characteristics to offer “a truly personalised experience.”

To use the wireless neckband speaker at its full potential, a user can connect the Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter (sold separately) to the TV with an optical cable and USB cable, and then pair the Sony SRS-NS7 neckband speaker with the transmitter via Bluetooth. Apart from Dolby Atmos, the speakers also come with an upward facing X-Balanced Speaker Unit to deliver “ultimate personal cinema experience,” and a passive radiator for clear bass.

Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to five hours at maximum volume. They also come with fast charging technology, and Sony says that a quick 10-minute charging via a USB Type-C port can deliver up to an hour of playtime. These speakers also come with IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony SRS-NB10

Sony SRS-NB10

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Power Source Battery
Advertisement
Sony SRS-NS7

Sony SRS-NS7

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony SRS-NB10, Sony SRS-NB10 Price in India, Sony SRS-NB10 Specifications, Sony SRS-NS7, Sony SRS-NS7 Price in India, Sony SRS-NS7 Specifications, Sony WLA-NS7, Sony WLA-NS7 Price in India, Sony
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Intel Keeps Europe Waiting as It Commits to New US Chip Factories
Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  2. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench: Details Here
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  5. iPhone 13 Series’ Screen Randomly Turning Into Pink for Some Users
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Debut on February 9, Price Surfaces
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022
  10. Hubble Captures Images of a Uniquely-Shaped Galaxy
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India
  2. Ozzy Osbourne NFT Scam: Fake CryptoBatz Link Dupes Investors Off Thousands of Dollars
  3. Intel Keeps Europe Waiting as It Commits to New US Chip Factories
  4. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Monitor, 15-Day Battery Launched in India
  5. Philips Says Supply Chain Issues May Get Resolved in Second Half of 2022
  6. Toshiba Halts Operations at Japan Chip Plant After Quake
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022 Event in May
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  9. Netflix India Unveils Take Ten Competition to Scout for Next-Gen Storytellers, Offers $10,000 Grant
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Sale Date Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com