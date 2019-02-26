Technology News

Sony SBH82D Open Ear Wireless Headphones Launched at MWC 2019

, 26 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony SBH82D Open Ear Wireless Headphones Launched at MWC 2019

The headphones rely on Bluetooth for connectivity

Highlights

  • The Sony SBH82D is an open-ear Bluetooth headset
  • It allows you to listen to your surroundings along with music
  • Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet

Sony may not be quite as prominent a force in the smartphone industry as it once was, but it's still a big name in the headphone industry. The company has a big range of headphones in all kinds of fit styles, along with features such as wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation. The latest product from the company, launched at MWC 2019, is the Sony SBH82D ‘open-ear' wireless headphones, which have a unique fit and wearing style that allows the user to listen to audio as well as ambient sound.

The Sony SBH82D headphones are touted as ‘open-ear' headphones that allows the user to listen to music as well as their surroundings. This is particularly useful for people that are listening while in potentially risky environments, such as jogging or walking on the street. The headset sports a neckband design which has the controls and battery, and supports NFC for quick pairing. The earbuds themselves sport a unique design that allows outside sound to enter your ears while audio is playing. Pricing and availability details haven't been announced yet.

The concept is similar to bone-conduction audio technology, which has the headset placed on your cheek bone and keeps your ears free. However, these headphones use a specially designed inner-ear structure which keeps the ear canal open to listen to the surroundings, while also sending audio through. Typical in-ear headphones use an in-canal design which relies on blocking the ear canal, and this new design provides a better way to listen without reducing outside noise.

Sony also launched new smartphones at MWC, including the Xperia 1, Xperia L3 and Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. Also launched yesterday in India were the Sony WI-C600N wireless neckband noise-cancellation headphones.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Sony, Headphones, Wireless, Sony SBH82D
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
5G, 4G Networks Have Flaws That Allow Phone Snooping, Location Tracking: Report
MWC 2019: Man Receives Under-Skin Chip Implant Live
Pricee
Sony SBH82D Open Ear Wireless Headphones Launched at MWC 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019
  5. Nubia Alpha Smartwatch With Foldable OLED Display Launched at MWC
  6. Oppo Reveals Its Foldable Phone Prototype With Huawei Mate X-Like Design
  7. Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Neckband Headphones Launched
  8. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  9. Google Assistant to Soon Be Available in Android Messages
  10. Madhuri Dixit-Produced Netflix Film, ‘15 August’, Gets March Release Date
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.