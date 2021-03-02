Sony PCM-A10 voice recorder has been launched in India. It offers high quality audio recordings and can be controlled from a smartphone. It has adjustable microphones to suit a variety of recording situations and is lightweight as well. The recorder boasts of up to 15 hours of battery life and supports multiple playback formats. There is a backlit LCD screen that shows all the essential information. Sony PCM-A10 voice recorder also supports FLAC lossless audio playback.

Sony PCM-A10 price in India

The PCM-A10 from Sony is priced at Rs. 18,990 and is available in a single black colour option. The voice recorder can be purchased from Sony Center, Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com, and Amazon. The Sony India website has the PCM-A10 listed for Rs. 19,990 at the time of writing.

Sony PCM-A10 specifications, features

Sony PCM-A10 is a professional voice recorder that comes with an inbuilt stereo microphone that is three-way adjustable. It has 16GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. It can store a maximum of 5,000 files according to Sony and the company says it supports MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, and FLAC formats. It charges via USB and offers 15 hours of battery life when recording Linear PCM audio at 96KHz and 24 bit. Sony PCM-A10 has a maximum recording time of six hours and 35 minutes.

It comes with features such as manual recording level adjustment, scene select, cross-memory recording, pre-recording, limiter, noise-cut filter, and sync recording function. It can also be controlled from an app on your smartphone. Sony PCM-A10 offers digital pitch control, digital voice up, graphic equaliser, and full digital amplifier as well. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, microphone/ external input jack, headphone jack, USB Type-A port, and a microSD card slot.

Sony PCM-A10 voice recorder can be mounted on a tripod and USB Direct allows you to plug the recorder directly into your computer for a cable-free file transfer and recharging experience. It measures 39.2x109.5x16mm and weighs just 82 grams.

