Sony India Kicks Off Year-End Sale With Discounts on Bravia TVs, Audio Products

The ongoing sale offers a two-year warranty on select Sony Bravia TV models.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2021 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Soledad

The Sony WH-1000XM4 (pictured) are currently discounted as part of the year-end sale

Highlights
  • Sony is offering discounts of up to 60 percent on audio products
  • The year-end sale will end on January 3, according to Sony
  • Customers can avail of cashback and discounts up to 30 percent on TVs

Sony has kicked off its year-end sale in India on Thursday, with discounts on its Bravia smart TVs and audio products. As part of the sale, the company is offering discounts, cashback offers, and a two-year warranty on specific Bravia TVs. Similarly, Sony has also discounted its audio products including true wireless earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth speakers, with discounts of up to 60 percent of the retail price. The sale is available across offline and electronic stores, the company's online store, as well as Amazon and Flipkart until January 3, according to the company.

As part of the company's year-end sale, the company is offering an instant cashback offer on select Bravia TVs, as well discounts of up to 30 percent. The company is also offering a two-year warranty on some Sony Bravia TV models, listed on the company's website. These include the Sony Bravia XR-65A8OJ IN5 which is currently priced at Rs. 2,65,990 down from the retail price of Rs. 3,39,900, and the Sony Bravia KD-55X8OJ, which is priced at Rs. 87,390 (MRP Rs. 1,09,900) on the website.

According to Sony's website, customers can purchase four headphones models equipped with active noise cancellation at a discount. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is discounted at Rs. 24,990, down from the retail price of Rs. 29,990, while the Sony WH-H910N is on sale for Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990) or a discount of 60 percent. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-CH710N is currently priced at Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) and the WH-XB900N costs Rs. 9,990 down from Rs. 19,990.

Sony is also offering discounts on its true wireless (TWS) earbuds, with the company's WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds currently listed at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) while the Sony WF-SP800N TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 10,990, down from Rs. 18,990. The Sony WF-XB700 can be purchased at Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 11,990) while the Sony WF-H800, which usually cost Rs. 16,990, are priced at Rs. 6,990.

Sony has discounted its SRS-XB13 wireless Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 3,590, down from the listed price of Rs. 4,990. The company is also offering discounts on its wireless Bluetooth headphones, starting with the Sony WH-CH510 and WI-XB400 that cost Rs. 2,990 and Rs. 2,790, down from their listed price of Rs. 4,990. Meanwhile, the Sony WI-C400 which costs Rs. 3,990, are now priced at Rs. 2,990 and the Sony WI-C310 costs Rs. 1,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 3,290.

Further reading: Sony Bravia TVs, Sony Wireless Headphones, Sony TWS Earbuds, Sony, Noise Cancellation Headphones, Sony Sale, Year End Sales
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Microsoft Moves More Options From Control Panel to Settings on New Windows 11 Build

