Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony HT Z9F Soundbar With Built in Chromecast, Dolby Atmos Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990

Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Atmos Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990

The new Sony soundbar has a dedicated subwoofer and optional rear speakers

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Atmos Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990

The 3.1-channel soundbar also works with Google Assistant

Highlights
  • The Sony HT-Z9F is a 3.1-channel soundbar
  • It can be upgraded to 5.1-channel with optional wireless rear speakers
  • The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and features Sony’s Vertical Surround

Sony's exit from the smartphone business in India means that it has turned its attention entirely towards its popular TV and home entertainment ranges, including its soundbars. The latest product to be launched by the company is the Sony HT-Z9F premium 3.1-channel soundbar, which has a dedicated subwoofer and optional rear surround speakers to upgrade the setup to a 5.1-channel one. The Sony HT-Z9F is priced at Rs. 59,990 in India, and is now available for pre-order at Sony stores, major multi-brand electronics retailers, and e-commerce portals.

The Sony HT-Z9F soundbar has a three-channel bar speaker, along with a dedicated wireless subwoofer which is included in the package. Apart from this, buyers have the option to add the Rs. 9,990 Sony SA-Z9R wireless rear-channel speakers, which are made for use with the HT-Z9F soundbar. As an introductory offer, buyers who pre-book the Sony HT-Z9F will receive the SA-Z9R speakers at no additional cost.

The Sony HT-Z9F is Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible, and also features Sony's own Vertical Surround Engine, which is said to improve the surround sound experience by virtually simulating overhead and surround channels, for what Sony states is a virtual 7.1.2-channel surround sound experience.

The Sony HT-Z9F further supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough, with HDMI ARC for connectivity. Additionally, the HT-Z9F features Bluetooth, LAN, USB, and Optical-In connectivity, and can also be used to invoke Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Interestingly, the soundbar also features Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in Chromecast, enabling its use with compatible devices for smart connectivity on any TV.

The Sony HT-Z9F soundbar comes with a remote control for easy control, and goes on sale on July 8. The soundbar is a step-up in capabilities and features from the recently launched Sony HT-X8500 soundbar, which is priced at Rs. 30,990. The HT-X8500 soundbar also features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Vertical Surround Engine compatibility, but does not offer the Chromecast or Dolby Vision support that is seen on the HT-Z9F.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony HT-Z9F, Soundbar, Dolby Atmos
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

AMD Denies Report That It Improperly Shared Chip Technology With China
Huawei Not Losing Access to Android Updates, Google Apps After Trump Offers Concessions
Honor Smartphones
Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Atmos Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Redmi 7A Set to Launch in India on July 4, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Total Solar Eclipse 2019 on July 2: How to Watch It Online From Anywhere
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. WhatsApp Is Good for Your Health, Researchers Find
  7. Redmi K20 Series Shipments Cross 1 Million Units in a Month: Xiaomi
  8. In Stranger Things 3, the Hawkins Crew Feel the Pain of Growing Up
  9. Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.