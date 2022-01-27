Sony HT-S400 soundbar was launched globally on January 25. The 2.1 channel soundbar from the Japanese tech giant comes with a wireless subwoofer and gets a total power output of 330W. It also features Sony's S-Force Pro front surround technology along with Dolby Digital audio. Sony HT-S400 has a small OLED display that shows information from remote control inputs. The new soundbar from Sony is claimed to be environmentally friendly as its subwoofer uses recycled plastic for one of its panels. When connected to a Sony Bravia TV, users can adjust the speaker's settings directly from the TV.

Sony HT-S400 price, availability

Sony HT-S400 is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,500) and will be available to purchase from April in the US. However, there is no information on when Sony's new soundbar will be available to purchase in India. It will be available in a sole Black colour option.

Sony HT-S400 specifications, features

The Sony HT-S400 2.1 channel soundbar has a total power output of 330W with the subwoofer getting a total output of up to 130W. The subwoofer has a 160mm speaker unit that is said to 'deliver a deeper, richer bass sound'. The front speakers get an X-balanced speaker unit that has a rectangular shape to maximise the diaphragm. Furthermore, the front speakers feature a 'separated notch edge' that is claimed to improve sound quality.

The soundbar can be connected via Bluetooth v5.0, using HDMI ARC port, or optical connection. The speaker supports SBC codec over Bluetooth.

The Sony HT-S400 can be connected to a Sony Bravia TV wirelessly and users can adjust the soundbar's settings directly from the TV. The soundbar also features Dolby Digital audio along with the company's S-Force Pro front surround technology.

There is also an OLED display that shows up information — volume, input source, and sound settings — from the remote control. Sony HT-S400 is built keeping sustainability in mind as the subwoofer's rear panel is constructed using recycled plastic. The soundbar also features a Voice mode and a Night mode that adjusts the sound quality and levels accordingly. The soundbar measures 901.7x66.8x88.9mm and weighs 2.29 kilograms. The subwoofer measures 193.8x387.3x400mm and weighs 7.34 kilograms.