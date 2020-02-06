Sony India on Wednesday launched its entry-level soundbar HT-S20R with Dolby Audio in the country for Rs. 14,990. It will be available starting February 7 via Sony Center, major electronics stores, and online retailers in the country. Sony says the soundbar offers 5.1 channel surround sound for a great experience. Other features of the new Sony soundbar include Bluetooth support, USB plug-and-play, HDMI port, sound modes, and more.

According to the company, the soundbar is especially designed and tuned for India to combine dramatic, high-quality sound with exceptional 400W power output based on the research conducted by its engineers and feedback from consumers for a country-specific model.

"The HT-S20R delivers 400W power output with 160mm driver unit of subwoofer to create the theatre like immersive audio experience," the company said in a statement.

"The HT-S20R delivers an audio experience like none other by giving movies the soundtrack they deserve with 5.1 channels of real surround sound. Users can expect dynamic, immersive and cinematic surround sound with its rear speakers and external subwoofer that works with a 3 channels soundbar," Sony added.

Setting up the HT-S20R is very easy and can be done in seconds. The users need to plug it in, position the external subwoofer, wire up the rear speakers, and they are ready to go.

On top of movies and TV, you will also be able to easily play music through the HT-S20R, the company added.