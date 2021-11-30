Technology News
  • Sonos Mistakenly Mentions Unannounced Sub Mini Subwoofer on Its App: User Report

Sub Mini was mentioned under the “More information” section of the Sonos app.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 November 2021 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Sonos

Sonos Sub Mini is expected to have a cylindrical shape

Highlights
  • Sonos increased the price of their subwoofers a couple of months ago
  • Sub Mini is expected to get an official release date at the coming CES
  • Sub Mini is going to be the first mini subwoofer in Sonos’ product lineup

A recent post on the Sonos subreddit claims that the company might soon be releasing a new mini subwoofer. The post submitted by user u/S114HED depicts the mention of a Sub Mini in the Sonos app. The unannounced product was spotted in the 'More information' section of the app during the current setup process. As mentioned by the user, when trying to connect a second subwoofer to a home theatre system, the app states that a second Sub Mini is not supported by the process.

Sonos is renowned for its multi-speaker home audio systems. They are considered a leader in the premium home audio segment. Their products are widely compatible with popular streaming apps like Spotify, Audible, Tidal, and more. The Sonos product line includes speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, a TV sound system, and more. Sonos is yet to add a mini subwoofer to their lineup. However, this might change if the recent leak is to be believed.

As of this moment, there is no further information available regarding the pricing or the release of Sub Mini. There are also no images available. However, the leak mentions that the unannounced Sub Mini has a cylindrical shape, unlike the larger square models that are currently on offer.

In a meeting with the investors in August, Sonos mentioned that they were going to raise the prices of their entire lineup. This was reportedly done to tackle the global chip shortage that has plagued numerous industries in recent times. This hike in the pricing of the entire Sonos ecosystem came into effect in September. It also saw the price of the third generation Sonos Sub getting a significant increase. If the speculations are to be believed, then this was done to accommodate the Sub Mini. With CES just over a month away, it is highly likely that Sonos announces the official release date for the Sub Mini.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
