Sonos Roam ultra-portable smart speaker has been launched in India. Offered in two colours, the smart speaker is compatible with the Sonos app that lets users adjust bass, treble, and loudness of the Sonos Roam from their mobile phones. The portable speaker comes with an automatic Trueplay audio tuning feature and has Bluetooth connectivity along with support for Apple AirPlay 2. Sonos Roam also works with Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant and is said to offer up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge. The portable speaker is dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Sonos Roam price in India, availability

Sonos Roam portable smart speaker debuts in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and is offered in Lunar White and Shadow Black colour options. The new addition to the Sonos lineup will go on sale starting October 15 via its official website, Amazon, and select retailers. Sonos is giving a one-year international warranty on the product.

Sonos Roam specifications, features

Sonos Roam portable smart speaker has a slim, ergonomic design. The speaker is lightweight at 430 grams and comes with silicone end caps to ensure protection during transits. It features capacitive touch controls on the body to play, pause, adjust the volume, skip, replay, turn off the microphones, and manually switch to Bluetooth as well as turn the speaker on or off. It also has indicators for Bluetooth connection, volume, microphone, and charging status.

The Bluetooth smart speaker is dust-and water-resistant with an IP67 rating. The company claims that Sonos Roam can survive for up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water. The speaker comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac support.

The sound in the speaker is handled by a combination of two Class-H digital amplifiers, a tweeter, and a mid-woofer. The Sonos Roam also features a far-field microphone array for voice commands and has an automatic Trueplay tuning feature that optimises the sound as per the user's surroundings and whatever the user is listening to.

Sonos Roam supports Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Users can ask the speaker to play music, check the news, control smart home devices, and more with voice commands. Apple users can also use AirPlay 2 on the speaker to use it with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac over Wi-Fi. The smart speaker can be connected with the Sonos app that is available on the Google Play store or Apple's App Store to customise equaliser settings, set favourites, use alarms, discover music on Sonos Radio, and browse other services.

Sonos Roam can be connected to a custom magnetic wireless charger from Sonos that is sold separately. It also supports wireless charging via any Qi-certified charger. The device can be charged with a USB-C cable that is included in the box. It is said to offer up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge with its 18Whr battery and up to 10 days of standby time when not in use. The speaker measures 168x62x60mm.