Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10 Hour Battery Launched in India

Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10-Hour Battery Launched in India

Sonos Roam price in India is set at Rs. 19,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 October 2021 17:26 IST
Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10-Hour Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sonos

Sonos Roam offers up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge

Highlights
  • Sonos Roam comes in two different colour options
  • Sonos Roam is dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating
  • Sonos Roam supports Apple AirPlay 2

Sonos Roam ultra-portable smart speaker has been launched in India. Offered in two colours, the smart speaker is compatible with the Sonos app that lets users adjust bass, treble, and loudness of the Sonos Roam from their mobile phones. The portable speaker comes with an automatic Trueplay audio tuning feature and has Bluetooth connectivity along with support for Apple AirPlay 2. Sonos Roam also works with Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant and is said to offer up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge. The portable speaker is dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Sonos Roam price in India, availability

Sonos Roam portable smart speaker debuts in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and is offered in Lunar White and Shadow Black colour options. The new addition to the Sonos lineup will go on sale starting October 15 via its official website, Amazon, and select retailers. Sonos is giving a one-year international warranty on the product.

Sonos Roam specifications, features

Sonos Roam portable smart speaker has a slim, ergonomic design. The speaker is lightweight at 430 grams and comes with silicone end caps to ensure protection during transits. It features capacitive touch controls on the body to play, pause, adjust the volume, skip, replay, turn off the microphones, and manually switch to Bluetooth as well as turn the speaker on or off. It also has indicators for Bluetooth connection, volume, microphone, and charging status.

The Bluetooth smart speaker is dust-and water-resistant with an IP67 rating. The company claims that Sonos Roam can survive for up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water. The speaker comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac support.

The sound in the speaker is handled by a combination of two Class-H digital amplifiers, a tweeter, and a mid-woofer. The Sonos Roam also features a far-field microphone array for voice commands and has an automatic Trueplay tuning feature that optimises the sound as per the user's surroundings and whatever the user is listening to.

Sonos Roam supports Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Users can ask the speaker to play music, check the news, control smart home devices, and more with voice commands. Apple users can also use AirPlay 2 on the speaker to use it with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac over Wi-Fi. The smart speaker can be connected with the Sonos app that is available on the Google Play store or Apple's App Store to customise equaliser settings, set favourites, use alarms, discover music on Sonos Radio, and browse other services.

Sonos Roam can be connected to a custom magnetic wireless charger from Sonos that is sold separately. It also supports wireless charging via any Qi-certified charger. The device can be charged with a USB-C cable that is included in the box. It is said to offer up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge with its 18Whr battery and up to 10 days of standby time when not in use. The speaker measures 168x62x60mm.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam

Speaker Type Home Audio
Features Portable
Colour White
Connection Wireless
Power Source USB-A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sonos Roam, Sonos, Sonos Roam Price in India, Sonos Roam Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme UI 3.0 Based on Android 12 Unveiled; Brings Smoother Experience, Enhanced Customisations
Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10-Hour Battery Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer
  6. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  7. CBDC Will Deny People Basic Ownership of Their Money: Edward Snowden
  8. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner With a Prank
  9. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  10. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has Highest Number of Cryptocurrency Owners in the World at Over 10 Crore: Report
  2. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer Teases ‘The End Is Coming’
  3. Apple MacBook Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Said to Feature Mini-LED Display
  4. Adobe Releases Chrome Extension to Edit PDFs Directly on Browser
  5. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now
  7. These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now
  8. Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now
  9. Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity
  10. Salman Khan Announces NFT Collection With BollyCoin, a Marketplace Dedicated to Bollywood-Themed NFTs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com